In Donetsk region, the territory where the curfew will be in effect from 3:00 PM to 11:00 AM has been expanded - OMA

In Donetsk Oblast, the list of settlements where the curfew will be in effect from 3:00 PM to 11:00 AM has been expanded. This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, as reported by UNN.

“In compliance with the directive of the commander of the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group of Troops, I signed an order to change the list of settlements that are less than 10 kilometers from the front line. In this part of Donetsk Oblast, the curfew will be in effect from 3:00 PM to 11:00 AM,” - the statement reads.

It is noted that in the rest of the region, which is more than 10 kilometers away from the front, the curfew will continue to be from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM, as before.

List of settlements with a "long" curfew

Bakhmut district

Siversk community: Siversk, Dronivka, Platonivka, Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, Sviato-Pokrovske, Riznykivka.

Soledar community: Vasiukivka, Bondarne, Pazeno, Fedorivka, Khromivka, Holubivka, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Pryvillia, Viimka, Dibrova, Lypivka, Nykyforivka, Fedorivka Druha.

Toretsk community: Novospaske, Shcherbynivka, Valentynivka, Dachne, Dyliivka, Krymske, Sukha Balka.

Zvanivka community: Pereizne, Zvanivka, Verkhnokamyanske, Kuzmynivka.

Volnovakha district

Velyka Novosilka community: Bahatyr, Andriivka, Kostiantynopil, Novopil, Novosilka, Oleksiivka, Zelenyi Kut, Novoukrainka, Otradne, Zelene Pole.

Komar community: Pryvilne, Shevchenko, Voskresenka, Fedorivka, Komar, Perebudova, Kamyshivakha.

Kramatorsk district

Lyman community: Zarichne, Torske, Yampil, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Novomykhailivka, Lypove, Katerynivka, Nove, Terny, Yampilivka, Kolodiazi, Ivanivka, Novosadove, Myrny, Serednie, Zelena Dolyna, Stavky, Drobycheve, Derylove, Novoselivka, Zakitne, Yarova, Oleksandrivka, Sosnove, Koroviy Yar, Kryva Luka, Ozerne, Dibrova, Kalenyky, Rubtsi, Lozove, Vovchyi Yar, Shandryholove, Yatskivka, Krymky.

Mykolaivka community: Malynivka, Tykhonivka.

Druzhkivka community: Mykolaipillia, Novopavlivka, Sofiivka

Kostiantynivka and Illinivka communities — completely.

Pokrovsk district

Pokrovsk community: Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Troianda, Lysivka, Hnativka, Dachensk, Zelene, Novopavlivka, Novoukrainka, Rih, Sukhyi Yar, Chunyshine, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Novoelyzavetivka, Kotliarivka, Nadiivka, Novovasylivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novotroitske, Uspenivka, Novopustynka, Novooleksandrivka, Vovkove, Zvirove, Pishchane, Solone, Leontovychi, Kotlyne, Bohdanivka, Yasenove, Ukrainka, Troitske, Sribne, Preobrazhenka, Horikhove, Novoandriivka, Zaporizhzhia, Vidrodzhennia.

Hrodivka community: Mykolaivka, Kozatske, Promin, Novoekonomichne, Balagan, Fedorivka, Mykolaivka, Mykhailivka, Malynivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Myrny, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Novotoretske.

Udachne community: Molodetske, Muravka, Novomykolaivka, Novoserhiivka, Serhiivka, Udachne.

Myrnohrad community: Myrnohrad, Rivne, Krasnyi Lyman, Sukhetske.

Dobropillia community: Dobropillia, Bilytske, Vodyanske, Svitle, Novyi Donbas, Chernihivka, Shevchenko, Hannivka.

Shakhove community: Vilne, Dorozhne, Kucheriv Yar, Nove Shakhove, Toretske, Shakhove.

