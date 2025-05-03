$41.590.00
Publications
Exclusives
In Donetsk region, the enemy attacked 8 settlements at night, 4 dead and 8 wounded in 24 hours

Kyiv • UNN

 • 904 views

At night, Russian troops attacked 8 settlements in the Donetsk region, one person was wounded. Over the past day, 4 people died in the region and 8 were injured as a result of shelling.

Today, after midnight, Russian troops attacked 8 settlements: the city of Bilozerka, the villages of Andriivka, Vesela Hora, Raiske, Samarske, Sviatohorivka, Sofiivka, Shakhove. One person was wounded in Raiske

- police said.

Details

At night, due to Russian strikes, at least 13 civilian objects were damaged - residential buildings, educational institutions, an outpatient clinic, a farm, etc.

Over the past day, according to the police, Russia launched 3,392 strikes on the front line and the residential sector. The hits occurred in 19 settlements, including the cities of Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Lyman, Myrnohrad, and Pokrovsk. 132 civilian objects were damaged, including 82 residential buildings:

  • Russians dropped a UMPB D-30SN bomb on Novokhatske, killing three civilians and wounding one. 7 private houses were destroyed;
    • the enemy hit Klynove with a KAB-250 bomb, killing one person and destroying a private house;
      • Occupants attacked Kostiantynivka with a bomb, artillery and UAVs, injuring two residents and damaging an apartment and private house, 2 shops, a pharmacy, a cafe, an educational institution, an administrative building, production workshops, and critical infrastructure;
        • two wounded in Pokrovsk, a civilian car was damaged. Two more victims in Hryshyne, Pokrovsk community, an administrative building was damaged. A religious building was destroyed in Myrnohrad. 5 private houses were damaged in Zoloty Kolodyaz;
          • The enemy shelled Kramatorsk with drones, damaging 2 administrative buildings and 4 non-residential premises;
            • in Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka - 9 damaged households;
              • Illinivka community was under bomb attacks. In Oleksandro-Kalynove, as a result of hitting three KAB-250 bombs, 1 apartment building and 21 private houses were damaged. Three more bombs fell in Yablunivka, damaging 15 houses;
                • Russia covered Lyman with the Uragan MLRS, destroying 19 private houses, 16 outbuildings, and a garage. In Shandryholove, enemy drones damaged a private house, an outbuilding and a religious object.

                  Julia Shramko

                  Julia Shramko

