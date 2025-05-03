Russia attacked Ukraine with Iskanders and 183 drones, 77 "Shaheds" downed: situation in the regions

Russia launched two ballistic missiles and 183 drones at Ukraine overnight, 77 strike drones were shot down, another 73 did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of May 3, the enemy attacked with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Rostov region and Crimea, 183 strike UAVs and UAV-imitators of other types from the areas: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo - russia.

The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09.00, the downing of 77 Shahed-type strike UAVs (UAVs of other types) in the east, north, south and center of the country has been confirmed. 73 enemy UAV-imitators - locationally lost (without negative consequences) - reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in social networks.

As a result of the enemy attack, Kharkiv region, Sumy region, Donetsk region and Mykolaiv region were affected, as indicated.

Kharkiv region

According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, on May 2, in the period from approximately 21:30 to 22:15, the armed forces of the russian federation carried out a large-scale attack on Kharkiv using strike drones. The enemy used at least 15 UAVs, preliminarily of the Geran-2 type. Four districts of the city were under fire: Osnovyansky, Slobidsky, Saltivsky and Kyivsky. Numerous fires broke out in the city. Multi-apartment and private residential buildings, educational institutions, cars, enterprises, shops, etc. were damaged.

51 people received injuries of varying severity and acute shock. Among the victims are two girls aged 11 and 16 - reported in the prosecutor's office.

Over the past day, according to the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov, 4 settlements and the city of Kharkiv were affected by enemy strikes in the Kharkiv region. As a result of the shelling, a 47-year-old man died in Kupyansk. The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region: 11 KABs; 3 FPV drones; 21 Shahed-type UAVs; 28 Geran-2 type UAVs.

Sumy region

According to the Sumy RMA, tonight the enemy launched an air strike on the territory of the Shostka community. There were no preliminary deaths or injuries. As a result of the attack, infrastructure facilities, residential buildings, an educational institution, social facilities, and cars were damaged.

As a result of russian shelling of the region during the day, according to the RMA, two civilians were wounded in the Seredyno-Budska community of the Shostka district. During the day, from the morning of May 2 to the morning of May 3, 2025, russian troops carried out almost 130 shellings of 43 settlements in 14 territorial communities of the region. Most of the shellings were recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts. The enemy actively used guided aerial bombs, FPV drones and dropping VOGs from UAVs: almost 30 KAB strikes; almost 30 VOG drops from UAVs; 25 FPV drone attacks. Civil infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed: in particular, a post office building was damaged in the Sumy community.

Donetsk region

According to the head of the Donetsk RMA, Vadym Filashkin, on May 2, russians killed 4 residents of the Donetsk region: 3 in Novokhatsky and 1 in Klinovoye. Another 8 people in the region were injured during the day.

Mykolaiv region

Mykolaiv at night, May 3, at about 03:55, the enemy attacked with a Shahed 131/136 type UAV. Industrial infrastructure was under attack. There were no casualties. On the night of May 3, eight Shahed 131/136 type UAVs were destroyed by air defense forces and equipment in the Mykolaiv region, said the head of the Mykolaiv RMA, Vitaliy Kim.