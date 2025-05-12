In Donetsk region, an enemy drone attacked a freight train, the driver was injured - Ukrzaliznytsia

An enemy drone attacked a civilian cargo train in the Donetsk region, wounding the driver, despite the risks, train traffic has not been stopped, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Ceasefire proposals are ignored, enemy attacks on railway infrastructure and rolling stock continue: today, an enemy UAV attacked a civilian cargo train in the Donetsk region once again. As a result of the strike on the locomotive, the driver received a shrapnel wound to the leg - reported in UZ.

As noted, his life is not currently in danger - the railway worker was promptly provided with assistance and hospitalized.

"Despite the danger of working in areas near the front line - Ukrzaliznytsia drivers bravely continue to work, in body armor and helmets, with medical kits to provide assistance, and most importantly - taking on risk and responsibility, because it is critically important to maintain traffic where there is still such an opportunity. The enemy attack did not stop train traffic," UZ emphasized.

