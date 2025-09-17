In Donetsk region, a law enforcement officer and a former serviceman who set up a "business" on men of conscription age will be tried

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation have completed a pre-trial investigation into a law enforcement officer and a former employee of the territorial recruitment center of the Donetsk region, who set up a "business" on conscripted men. This is reported by UNN with reference to SBI.

Details

It is noted that they were looking for men of conscription age who wanted to leave Ukraine during the war.

For 20 thousand US dollars, the attackers provided clients with fake military registration documents - the post says.

According to the SBI, the "papers" used a seal from 2019 and the signature of a former military commissar, and false data about unsuitability for service were entered into the Unified Electronic Register "Oberih".

At the same time, men did not even need to undergo a military medical commission. In case of additional difficulties, the dealers demanded another 1 thousand dollars - reported the SBI.

In April 2025, SBI employees detained the organizers while receiving 20 thousand US dollars from a client.

Both defendants are accused of facilitating the illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, for mercenary motives (Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The indictment has been sent to court.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment of up to 9 years of imprisonment.

Recall

In Zakarpattia, a 27-year-old convict was exposed who organized a scheme for illegal transfer of people to Hungary. He was assisted by a 45-year-old acquaintance, who was detained while receiving 6,200 dollars for services.

