September 16, 04:50 PM • 15296 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 27118 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 19904 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 35138 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 50365 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 24800 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 41360 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 36862 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 16733 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
September 16, 07:30 AM • 37715 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
In Donetsk region, a law enforcement officer and a former serviceman who set up a "business" on men of conscription age will be tried

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

The SBI has completed its investigation into a law enforcement officer and a former employee of the Donetsk region TCC who helped men avoid mobilization for $20,000. They forged documents of unsuitability for service and entered false data into the register.

In Donetsk region, a law enforcement officer and a former serviceman who set up a "business" on men of conscription age will be tried

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation have completed a pre-trial investigation into a law enforcement officer and a former employee of the territorial recruitment center of the Donetsk region, who set up a "business" on conscripted men. This is reported by UNN with reference to SBI.

Details

It is noted that they were looking for men of conscription age who wanted to leave Ukraine during the war. 

For 20 thousand US dollars, the attackers provided clients with fake military registration documents

- the post says.

According to the SBI, the "papers" used a seal from 2019 and the signature of a former military commissar, and false data about unsuitability for service were entered into the Unified Electronic Register "Oberih".

At the same time, men did not even need to undergo a military medical commission. In case of additional difficulties, the dealers demanded another 1 thousand dollars

- reported the SBI.

In April 2025, SBI employees detained the organizers while receiving 20 thousand US dollars from a client.

Both defendants are accused of facilitating the illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, for mercenary motives (Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The indictment has been sent to court.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment of up to 9 years of imprisonment.

Recall

In Zakarpattia, a 27-year-old convict was exposed who organized a scheme for illegal transfer of people to Hungary. He was assisted by a 45-year-old acquaintance, who was detained while receiving 6,200 dollars for services.

Former Dynamo and Shakhtar goalkeeper detained while attempting to illegally cross the border, he is already in a training center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - media16.09.25, 22:20 • 4154 views

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Hungary
Ukraine