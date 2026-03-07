In Cherkasy region, a woman and children were injured due to a Russian drone attack

In the Cherkasy region, three people were injured as a result of a night attack by Russian troops - a woman with children, said the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration Ihor Taburets on social networks on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

"The night passed with a prolonged alarm. Our defenders held the sky over Cherkasy region, thereby protecting neighboring regions. Within our territory, 14 Russian UAVs were neutralized by air defense forces and means," Taburets wrote.

However, according to him, "enemy iron caused trouble in the Shpola community." "As a result of the drone fall, a residential building was destroyed there, two more were damaged, plus outbuildings and several cars," the head of the OVA said.

We have three victims with an acute stress reaction. A woman with children was examined by doctors - they refused hospitalization - Taburets indicated.

The State Emergency Service reported that in Cherkasy region, rescuers evacuated two children and four adults from a destroyed house during a Russian shelling.

"As a result of a night UAV attack on the region, a residential building caught fire. Rescuers evacuated 6 people, including two children born in 2020 and 2021," the State Emergency Service noted.

19 out of 29 missiles and 453 out of 480 drones neutralized during the Russian attack, Russia attacked with "Zircons"