05:01 AM • 12128 views
In Kharkiv, 4 people have already died after a Russian missile strike on a multi-story building.
March 7, 01:30 AM • 25742 views
The number of injured in Kharkiv has risen to 10, with 5 people under the rubble of a building – OVAPhoto
March 6, 11:10 PM • 28766 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 45022 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 52423 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 41122 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 69851 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 29105 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 26481 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 25030 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
Exclusives
In Cherkasy region, a woman and children were injured due to a Russian drone attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 914 views

Air defense forces shot down 14 UAVs over Cherkasy region. A house was destroyed in the Shpola community, injuring a woman and two children who were evacuated.

In Cherkasy region, a woman and children were injured due to a Russian drone attack

In the Cherkasy region, three people were injured as a result of a night attack by Russian troops - a woman with children, said the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration Ihor Taburets on social networks on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

"The night passed with a prolonged alarm. Our defenders held the sky over Cherkasy region, thereby protecting neighboring regions. Within our territory, 14 Russian UAVs were neutralized by air defense forces and means," Taburets wrote.

However, according to him, "enemy iron caused trouble in the Shpola community." "As a result of the drone fall, a residential building was destroyed there, two more were damaged, plus outbuildings and several cars," the head of the OVA said.

We have three victims with an acute stress reaction. A woman with children was examined by doctors - they refused hospitalization

- Taburets indicated.

The State Emergency Service reported that in Cherkasy region, rescuers evacuated two children and four adults from a destroyed house during a Russian shelling.

"As a result of a night UAV attack on the region, a residential building caught fire. Rescuers evacuated 6 people, including two children born in 2020 and 2021," the State Emergency Service noted.

19 out of 29 missiles and 453 out of 480 drones neutralized during the Russian attack, Russia attacked with "Zircons"07.03.26, 09:12 • 2868 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Real estate
Technology
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Cherkasy Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine