In Bulgaria, an opponent of aid to Ukraine is winning the presidential election – exit polls

Acting President of Bulgaria Iliana Iotova, who advocates negotiations with russia and opposes military aid to Ukraine, is leading in the second round of the presidential election. According to exit polls, she is ahead of the pro-Western candidate Andrey Gyurov. BBC reports this, citing Bulgarian media, writes UNN.

Details

According to the results of exit polls, Iotova, together with her vice-presidential candidate, journalist and lawyer Kiril Vilchev, is receiving 52.5% of the vote.

Her rival, Andrey Gyurov, a banker and former acting prime minister who is supported by the pro-Western opposition, is receiving 43.4% of the vote together with his vice-presidential candidate, Georgi Kandev.

The election is taking place amid tensions in the Black Sea

Bulgaria's presidential election is taking place amid reports of maritime drone attacks on merchant vessels near Bulgaria's Black Sea coast.

russia is suspected of carrying out these strikes. The incidents have prompted international condemnation and concern over the possible expansion of the geographic scope of the war against Ukraine.

Iotova advocates diplomatic contacts with moscow, while her rival Gyurov takes a pro-Western position and is critical of the kremlin's policies.

For now, these are only exit poll results. The final election results are to be announced by Bulgaria's election commission.

The second round of Bulgaria’s presidential election is underway: what is known