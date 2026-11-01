The second round of Bulgaria’s presidential election is underway: what is known

Today, Bulgaria is voting in the second round of the presidential election. Last Sunday, none of the 27 candidate pairs secured enough support to win. Andriy Gyurov and Georgi Kandev, as well as Iliana Iotova and Kiril Vilchev, are competing in the second round. The Bulgarian Telegraph Agency reports this, according to UNN.

Details

Nearly 6.6 million people will have the opportunity to vote. Election Day begins at 7:00 a.m. and ends at 8:00 p.m., but no later than 9:00 p.m. if there are voters who have not voted before the polling station closes, according to the schedule of the Central Election Commission (CEC). At polling stations outside the country, voting also begins at 7:00 a.m. and ends at 8:00 p.m., or at 9:00 p.m., local time, respectively - the agency writes.

According to available information, 9,373 polling stations in the country are operating with machine voting. Two machines have been installed at 2,249 of them. A total of 11,622 machines have been provided for voting. On July 30, 2026, Parliament decided to introduce fully machine-based voting at polling stations where more than 300 voters are registered.

On July 30, 2026, Parliament lifted the restriction limiting the number of polling stations outside diplomatic and consular missions in countries that are not members of the European Union to 20. Voters with visual impairments or limited mobility will be able to vote at specially designated locations – predominantly on the first floor of buildings housing precinct election commissions (PECs). Immediately after the end of Election Day is announced, but not earlier than 8:00 p.m., the PEC establishes the voting results, draws up the protocol, and submits it to the district election commission (DEC). The work of PECs outside the country is similar - the post says.

According to available information, the CEC is to announce the final results of the presidential and vice-presidential elections within three days after voting.

Previously

In Bulgaria, they failed to elect a president in the first round. Incumbent President Iliana Iotova received 34.6% of the vote, while Andriy Gyurov received 32%.