The second round of Bulgaria’s presidential election is underway: what is known

$45.530.0650.680.09
ukenru
01:51 PM • 8958 views
Ukraine's attacks over three days knocked out 10% of Russia's oil-refining capacity, OSINT intelligence data showsPhoto
01:22 PM • 10327 views
Russia lost a record 54,400 military personnel in October — ZelenskyyPhoto
Exclusive
10:55 AM • 19408 views
Astrological forecast for November 2–8, 2026: high-profile statements by world leaders, diplomatic opportunities, and tense days for Ukraine
10:25 AM • 16031 views
The tactics of fighting in gas pipelines: why it matters in the Russian-Ukrainian war
09:29 AM • 16478 views
Russia redirects grain exports to the Arctic due to problems in the Black Sea - FT
November 1, 02:37 AM • 34795 views
"No problem": Trump said he was ready to invite Zelenskyy to the G20 summit
November 1, 12:53 AM • 34952 views
The humanitarian mission in Oleshky has ended: the residents are already in Ukraine — LubinetsVideo
October 31, 11:52 PM • 25290 views
"They are receiving support from an army of Russian bots": Tusk says Russia is interfering in the conflict in Poland
October 31, 11:23 PM • 22834 views
An airstrike destroyed the executive committee building in central Kramatorsk
October 31, 09:28 PM • 24558 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: a parking lot caught fire in the Desnianskyi districtPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
1m/s
78%
755mm
Popular news
Trump denied the FBI's version that North Korea was behind the attack on the Binance cryptocurrency exchangeNovember 1, 05:29 AM • 10263 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv due to attacks on the energy system - DTEKNovember 1, 06:33 AM • 4604 views
After the nighttime attacks, Russia's Kstovo, with its oil refinery, came to resemble the fantastical Mordor from "The Lord of the Rings"PhotoNovember 1, 06:54 AM • 16336 views
Fire Point confirmed the strike on the Kstovo Refinery, one of Russia’s largest oil refineriesPhoto09:54 AM • 9632 views
How to properly prune currants in autumn: five steps for a healthy bush and a good harvest01:07 PM • 7970 views
Publications
How to properly prune currants in autumn: five steps for a healthy bush and a good harvest01:07 PM • 8094 views
Astrological forecast for November 2–8, 2026: high-profile statements by world leaders, diplomatic opportunities, and tense days for Ukraine
Exclusive
10:55 AM • 19396 views
We hope to get through the winter without critical situations — the Ministry of Infrastructure explained how the Kyiv region has been preparedPhotoOctober 31, 12:00 PM • 42363 views
Top 10 plants that protect homes from negativity and misfortuneOctober 31, 09:59 AM • 42921 views
All seven finalists for the 2027 Car of the Year turned out to be electric carsPhotoOctober 30, 05:27 PM • 62597 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Donald Tusk
Karol Nawrocki
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Zhytomyr Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
After the nighttime attacks, Russia's Kstovo, with its oil refinery, came to resemble the fantastical Mordor from "The Lord of the Rings"PhotoNovember 1, 06:54 AM • 16384 views
Coachella 2027: all three headliners announcedOctober 31, 02:02 PM • 22353 views
“Cruel Intentions” star Selma Blair apologizes after being detained over an incident on a planeVideoOctober 31, 01:56 PM • 20921 views
Melania asked Trump not to dance on stage anymoreOctober 31, 12:36 PM • 24394 views
Scenes of the tragedy in Seoul will be cut from the new Call of Duty following criticismOctober 31, 10:28 AM • 24271 views
Actual
The New York Times
Pantsir missile system
S-400 missile system
9K720 Iskander
MIM-104 Patriot

The second round of Bulgaria’s presidential election is underway: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2168 views

Nearly 6.6 million voters are electing Bulgaria’s president and vice president. Iliana Iotova and Andrey Gyurov led in the first round.

The second round of Bulgaria’s presidential election is underway: what is known

Today, Bulgaria is voting in the second round of the presidential election. Last Sunday, none of the 27 candidate pairs secured enough support to win. Andriy Gyurov and Georgi Kandev, as well as Iliana Iotova and Kiril Vilchev, are competing in the second round. The Bulgarian Telegraph Agency reports this, according to UNN.

Details

Nearly 6.6 million people will have the opportunity to vote. Election Day begins at 7:00 a.m. and ends at 8:00 p.m., but no later than 9:00 p.m. if there are voters who have not voted before the polling station closes, according to the schedule of the Central Election Commission (CEC). At polling stations outside the country, voting also begins at 7:00 a.m. and ends at 8:00 p.m., or at 9:00 p.m., local time, respectively

- the agency writes.

According to available information, 9,373 polling stations in the country are operating with machine voting. Two machines have been installed at 2,249 of them. A total of 11,622 machines have been provided for voting. On July 30, 2026, Parliament decided to introduce fully machine-based voting at polling stations where more than 300 voters are registered.

On July 30, 2026, Parliament lifted the restriction limiting the number of polling stations outside diplomatic and consular missions in countries that are not members of the European Union to 20.  Voters with visual impairments or limited mobility will be able to vote at specially designated locations – predominantly on the first floor of buildings housing precinct election commissions (PECs). Immediately after the end of Election Day is announced, but not earlier than 8:00 p.m., the PEC establishes the voting results, draws up the protocol, and submits it to the district election commission (DEC). The work of PECs outside the country is similar

 - the post says.

According to available information, the CEC is to announce the final results of the presidential and vice-presidential elections within three days after voting.

Previously

In Bulgaria, they failed to elect a president in the first round. Incumbent President Iliana Iotova received 34.6% of the vote, while Andriy Gyurov received 32%.

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsNews of the World
Bulgaria