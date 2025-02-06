In a Zhytomyr kindergarten, a teacher used force against children during a walk: Education Ombudsman responds

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 53176 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100618 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104164 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 120831 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101575 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127695 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103284 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113266 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116886 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161065 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104999 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101190 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 79401 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109627 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103969 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 120808 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 127677 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161048 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151265 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183425 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103969 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109627 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137766 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139528 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167376 views
In a Zhytomyr kindergarten, a teacher used force against children during a walk: Education Ombudsman responds

In a Zhytomyr kindergarten, a teacher used force against children during a walk: Education Ombudsman responds

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27931 views

Cameras captured a teacher at kindergarten #58 in Zhytomyr pushing children during a walk. The Education Ombudsman responded to the incident, the teacher was fired, and an internal investigation was launched.

Video surveillance cameras recorded a teacher of Zhytomyr kindergarten No. 58 pushing small children during a walk, using physical force, violating her duties and pedagogical ethics. The Educational Ombudsman is waiting for a response from the Department of Education of the Zhytomyr City Council regarding this case and emphasizes the effect of the Law of Ukraine "On Education", UNN reports .

Details

A video of a teacher at Zhytomyr kindergarten No. 58 using physical force against children during a walk is circulating on social media.

Education Ombudsman Nadiya Leshchyk responded with a statement about the facts of disrespect, aggression and violence both in and outside educational institutions, which is confirmed by photos and videos, which can be seen in discussions on social media.

The Ombudsman's website also indicates that they are waiting for a response to inquiries to the educational institution and the Department of Education of the Zhytomyr City Council. Goal: to find out more about the circumstances of the incident and response measures. 

Image

Nadiya Leshchyk recalled the incident:

According to the report of the Department of Education of the Zhytomyr City Council, which appeared on the official website, a teacher at Zhytomyr Preschool No. 58 used physical force against children in the early childhood group (nursery group), where children under three years old are enrolled.

It is now known that the teacher was fired from her job and an internal investigation was launched into the activities of the kindergarten's head, methodologist, practical psychologist, and the organization of control by the administration over the work of the staff. 

Violent acts against pupils revealed in special school in Ternopil region: investigation launched07.11.24, 12:16 • 18954 views

The ombudsman also promised to keep the situation under control.

Such behavior is unacceptable. Any violence, ill-treatment of a person, humiliation of his or her honor and dignity, wherever it occurs and by whomever it is committed, is unacceptable. Any physical punitive methods have a negative impact on a child's psycho-emotional state both now and in the future. We must do everything necessary to prevent such situations from happening again in the future.

- reported the educational ombudsman.

Abuse of children in a special institution in Lviv region: a teacher of the center was served with a notice of suspicion07.10.24, 19:19 • 14523 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
zhytomyrZhytomyr
ternopilTernopil
lvivLviv

