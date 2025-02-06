In a Zhytomyr kindergarten, a teacher used force against children during a walk: Education Ombudsman responds

Video surveillance cameras recorded a teacher of Zhytomyr kindergarten No. 58 pushing small children during a walk, using physical force, violating her duties and pedagogical ethics. The Educational Ombudsman is waiting for a response from the Department of Education of the Zhytomyr City Council regarding this case and emphasizes the effect of the Law of Ukraine "On Education", UNN reports .

Details

A video of a teacher at Zhytomyr kindergarten No. 58 using physical force against children during a walk is circulating on social media.

Education Ombudsman Nadiya Leshchyk responded with a statement about the facts of disrespect, aggression and violence both in and outside educational institutions, which is confirmed by photos and videos, which can be seen in discussions on social media.

The Ombudsman's website also indicates that they are waiting for a response to inquiries to the educational institution and the Department of Education of the Zhytomyr City Council. Goal: to find out more about the circumstances of the incident and response measures.

Nadiya Leshchyk recalled the incident:

According to the report of the Department of Education of the Zhytomyr City Council, which appeared on the official website, a teacher at Zhytomyr Preschool No. 58 used physical force against children in the early childhood group (nursery group), where children under three years old are enrolled.

It is now known that the teacher was fired from her job and an internal investigation was launched into the activities of the kindergarten's head, methodologist, practical psychologist, and the organization of control by the administration over the work of the staff.

The ombudsman also promised to keep the situation under control.

Such behavior is unacceptable. Any violence, ill-treatment of a person, humiliation of his or her honor and dignity, wherever it occurs and by whomever it is committed, is unacceptable. Any physical punitive methods have a negative impact on a child's psycho-emotional state both now and in the future. We must do everything necessary to prevent such situations from happening again in the future. - reported the educational ombudsman.

