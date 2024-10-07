ukenru
Actual
Abuse of children in a special institution in Lviv region: a teacher of the center was served with a notice of suspicion

Abuse of children in a special institution in Lviv region: a teacher of the center was served with a notice of suspicion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14524 views

A teacher at an educational and rehabilitation center in Lviv region has been served with a notice of suspicion for beating a child. The investigation into child abuse in the institution is ongoing, and 46 people have been questioned.

A teacher who beat a child in a training and rehabilitation center in the Lviv region was served with a suspicion of beating and torture. This was announced by the head of the Lviv RMA Maxim Kozitsky, reports UNN.

Details

A teacher who beat a child in a rehabilitation center in Lviv region, as recorded by journalists, has been served with a notice of suspicion under Article 126 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Beatings and torture). The investigation is ongoing

- Kozitsky said.

Recall

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets responded to information about possible physical, psychological and sexual violence against children by the director of an educational and rehabilitation institution in Lviv region. The director of the institution publicly humiliated the children and threatened to beat them and place them in a psychiatric hospital, and stated that no one needed them.

The investigation into the case of child abuse in an educational and rehabilitation center in Lviv region continues, with 46 people questioned .

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets responded to a video of child abuse in a training and rehabilitation center in Lviv region. The official emphasizedthat the situation is under control, but he expects quick decisions.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
lvivLviv

