In 2024, at least 975 people were executed in Iran, the highest number since 2015 19 June 2025

The UN Human Rights Office presented a report on Iran, according to which at least 975 people were executed in the country in 2024. More than half of these executions are related to drug offenses.

Reported by UNN with reference to UN and AP.

Details

Last year, executions in Iran took place at an "alarming rate", resulting in the deaths of at least 975 people. This was stated by the head of the UN in a report that also mentions other human rights violations, from hindering freedom of expression to the use of torture and arbitrary detentions.

UN Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada al-Nashif, who presented the report on Wednesday to the Human Rights Council in Geneva, called on Iran to end all executions as a first step towards a ban.

According to the report of Secretary-General António Guterres, the number of executions in 2024 exceeded the 834 registered in 2023. This is the highest figure since 2015.

Four executions were carried out publicly. Hanging is used as a method of execution in Iran.

According to the report, 52% of those executed were for drug-related crimes, 43% for murder, 2% for sexual offenses, and 3% for security-related crimes.

We remind you

The President of the United States of America Donald Trump approved a plan to attack Iran. But so far, he refrains from implementing it.

Iran threatens the US with strikes "everywhere it finds targets" in case of military intervention.

North Korea, which is supplying Russia with artillery, missiles, and troops, now has the strongest position since Kim Jong Un came to power in 2011.