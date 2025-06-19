In 2024, at least 975 people were executed in Iran, the highest number since 2015 19 June 2025

$41.630.10
47.900.11
ukenru
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
Exclusive
07:33 AM • 13619 views
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
05:33 AM • 81509 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 121431 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Exclusive
June 18, 04:37 PM • 72296 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
June 18, 04:24 PM • 117964 views
"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war
Exclusive
June 18, 02:59 PM • 94254 views
Political scientist on WHO high-ranking official's visit to the RF: a signal that such organizations need changes and reform
Exclusive
June 18, 02:42 PM • 92648 views
The Ministry of Energy commented on the possibility of power outages in the summer
Exclusive
June 18, 02:21 PM • 74589 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70
Exclusive
June 18, 01:14 PM • 144437 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
June 18, 11:40 AM • 56247 views
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
4m/s
48%
748mm
Popular news
Ukraine's "Lima" electronic warfare system jams Russian bombs better than Western counterpartsJune 19, 12:46 AM • 25872 views
U.S. Senate delays sanctions against Russia until at least JulyJune 19, 02:52 AM • 56240 views
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dish06:36 AM • 62457 views
EU develops a scheme to profit more from frozen Russian assets08:27 AM • 4840 views
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному році08:45 AM • 22382 views
Publications
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному році08:45 AM • 23096 views
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dish06:36 AM • 63214 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine05:33 AM • 81493 views
Why the issue of prosecutor salaries is relevantJune 18, 03:11 PM • 103561 views
Kyiv court demands intensification of investigation into case against NBU's chief lawyer ZymaJune 18, 01:36 PM • 147766 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Marco Rubio
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Iran
Ukraine
Israel
United States
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 144662 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 196633 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 204696 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 260842 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 119750 views
Actual
2S22 "Bohdana"
CAESAR self-propelled howitzer
The Times
Instagram
Google Play

In 2024, at least 975 people were executed in Iran, the highest number since 2015 19 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 582 views

In 2024, at least 975 people were executed in Iran, the highest number since 2015. The majority of executions (52%) were related to drug offenses.

In 2024, at least 975 people were executed in Iran, the highest number since 2015

The UN Human Rights Office presented a report on Iran, according to which at least 975 people were executed in the country in 2024. More than half of these executions are related to drug offenses. 

Reported by UNN with reference to UN and AP.

Details

Last year, executions in Iran took place at an "alarming rate", resulting in the deaths of at least 975 people. This was stated by the head of the UN in a report that also mentions other human rights violations, from hindering freedom of expression to the use of torture and arbitrary detentions.

UN Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada al-Nashif, who presented the report on Wednesday to the Human Rights Council in Geneva, called on Iran to end all executions as a first step towards a ban.

According to the report of Secretary-General António Guterres, the number of executions in 2024 exceeded the 834 registered in 2023. This is the highest figure since 2015.

 Four executions were carried out publicly. Hanging is used as a method of execution in Iran.

According to the report, 52% of those executed were for drug-related crimes, 43% for murder, 2% for sexual offenses, and 3% for security-related crimes.

We remind you

The President of the United States of America Donald Trump approved a plan to attack Iran. But so far, he refrains from implementing it.

Iran threatens the US with strikes "everywhere it finds targets" in case of military intervention

North Korea, which is supplying Russia with artillery, missiles, and troops, now has the strongest position since Kim Jong Un came to power in 2011.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Geneva
Kim Jong Un
United Nations
Donald Trump
North Korea
United States
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9