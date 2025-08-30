$41.260.00
Publications
Exclusives
In 2014, Parubiy was put on a hit list for his activities as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council - MP Velychkovych

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

People's Deputy Andriy Parubiy, killed in Lviv, had previously been on hit lists. A fellow faction member spoke about assassination attempts and increased security.

In 2014, Parubiy was put on a hit list for his activities as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council - MP Velychkovych

People's Deputy Andriy Parubiy, killed today in Lviv, was put on a liquidation list in 2014 for his activities as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council. In the first months of the full-scale invasion, he was provided with enhanced security. This was stated by Mykola Velychkovych, a colleague of the deceased from the "European Solidarity" faction, to Novyny.LIVE, as reported by UNN.

For the first time in 2014, Andriy was put on the first liquidation list for his activities as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, and before that, for what he did on the "Maidan"... The special services know about this. In 2022, when Stefanchuk announced that three deputies were on the Russian "execution list," Andriy Parubiy was among them. In April, May, he was among those who were helped with security.

- Velychkovych said.

When asked if the MP had been threatened, Velychkovych replied that he had not spoken about it. However, he recalled 2014, when a live grenade was thrown at Parubiy.

Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murder

Context

On August 30, UNN, citing a source, reported that Andriy Parubiy had been shot in Lviv.

The police later indicated that the shooting occurred around noon. And that the political figure had died.

The shooter is being sought, the police reported. As UNN learned, a "Siren" plan has been introduced.

The ODA clarified that the shooter is being sought in the Lviv region.

For reference

Andriy Parubiy is a People's Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th convocations, former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, and former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

In 2016, Parubiy was elected Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada instead of Volodymyr Groysman, who was appointed Prime Minister of Ukraine.

He served as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council from February to August 2014.

In the same year, an assassination attempt was made against Parubiy using a live grenade. Later, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the assassination attempt was prepared by an UDO employee from Yanukovych's time.

In 2013-2014, during the Revolution of Dignity, he was the commandant of Maidan, head of Maidan Self-Defense.

Anna Murashko

