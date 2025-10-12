"If Russia does not come to the negotiating table, it will pay for it," Macron after a conversation with Zelenskyy

France has called for an end to the war in Ukraine amid a "ray of hope" following the Gaza agreement and pledged support to Kyiv in restoring critical infrastructure, emphasizing that Russia will be held accountable for its aggression. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron on his X social media page, writes UNN.

French President Emmanuel Macron, after a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that although the agreement reached in Gaza offers a chance for peace in the Middle East, the conflict in Ukraine must also be ended.

If Russia continues its stubborn military frenzy and refusal to sit at the negotiating table, it will pay the appropriate price – Macron's post reads.

In his statement, the French leader also sharply condemned Russia's strikes on Ukraine's critical infrastructure, which, he said, are effectively aimed at the civilian population ahead of the winter period.

According to Macron, Paris, together with its partners, is working on the necessary assistance to restore and ensure vital services – electricity, heating, and water supply – in the affected territories.

France, the president noted, "more than ever" supports Ukraine and is acting within the Coalition of the Willing to strengthen aid and pressure on Moscow to end the aggression.

