Zelenskyy spoke with Macron, the main topic was the protection of Ukrainian skies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which the parties discussed Ukraine's needs for air defense systems and the coordination of further diplomatic steps to increase international pressure on Russia. Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

Zelenskyy thanked France for its continued support and emphasized that air defense systems and missiles remain a priority, which will help stop Russian attacks on cities and energy infrastructure.

Today I received the necessary signals that the US is considering opportunities to strengthen our cooperation - Zelenskyy

The President emphasized that Russia is taking advantage of the moment when the world's attention is focused on events in the Middle East and the internal affairs of other states, and is intensifying missile strikes on Ukraine.

Russian attacks have become more insidious. We must act together to effectively counter this – Zelenskyy stated.

The leaders of France and Ukraine discussed expanding the PURL program, which aims to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, and coordinated diplomatic contacts with international partners for the coming weeks. Both sides agreed that increasing pressure on Russia remains a key task for a common foreign policy.

