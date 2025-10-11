$41.510.00
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to drama
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in cost
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
Publications
Exclusives
Today I received the necessary signals that the US is considering opportunities to strengthen our cooperation - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Donald Trump regarding strengthening air defense and energy cooperation. He also discussed these issues with the Prime Minister of Canada.

Today I received the necessary signals that the US is considering opportunities to strengthen our cooperation - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that today he received the necessary signals that America is considering opportunities to strengthen cooperation. The Head of State announced this during a video address, as reported by UNN.

I spoke with United States President Donald Trump, very thoroughly about energy, about the possibility of strengthening air defense. I also informed about the situation in Odesa, in our other cities, communities. I am grateful for the readiness to help. President Trump asked about the situation in the capital, in our other regions. The world sees what Russia is doing and how it is trying to take advantage of the fact that world leaders are focused on trying to end the war in the Middle East.

- Zelenskyy said.

According to him, there are high chances there that the agreement will work. The more peace, the more security in one region, the more opportunities it gives everyone in the world.

Ukraine has always called on the world from this very position to support our defense, to support our work here, in Europe, for the sake of security. Unfortunately, Russia is such a terrorist that it looks for any opportunity to strike harder, especially when the world's attention is elsewhere, even when it is already obvious that it is they, in Russia, who remain the only, literally the last source of a full-scale war.

- Zelenskyy noted.

The Head of State expects that the United States of America and all our other partners will continue to act strongly, to press strongly so that our people feel support, have protection, so that Ukraine can stand firm.

Today I received the necessary signals that America is considering opportunities to strengthen our cooperation. Thank you. Today I also spoke with the Prime Minister of Canada, and also primarily about our needs in air defense, in energy support. Our PURL program is going well, which allows us to buy American weapons, including missiles for "Patriots". I thank all NATO partners who are already in the program, and we will be grateful to Canada for expanding its participation.

- the President summarized.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with US President Donald Trump - congratulated him on the success and agreement for the Middle East, informed him about Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure and the possibility of strengthening air defense.

Antonina Tumanova

