If elected, Trump promises a "special prosecutor" to prosecute Biden

In a recent interview with Time magazine, US presidential candidate Donald Trump warned that the current head of the White House, Joe Biden, and his family could face several criminal prosecutions if Trump wins the election, UNN reports.

Details

In a wide-ranging interview with Time magazine, Donald Trump explicitly stated that he would appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the Bidens if he wins re-election in November. The former US president said he was too nice during his first term. And that he will not make this mistake again if he is re-elected next November.

Asked whether he intends to "prosecute" the Bidens if he wins a second term in the White House, Trump replied: "It depends on what happens with the trial: "It depends on what happens with the Supreme Court.

According to the Republican presidential candidate, Joe Biden was guilty of "numerous crimes" during his tenure. Donald Trump cites, in particular, what the American president "allowed Russia to do to Ukraine" or "what happened in Afghanistan" (referring to the withdrawal of American troops - ed.).

"He's going to be prosecuted for 20 different things. None of this would have happened to me," Trump accuses Biden.

Recall

On Tuesday, a New York judge held former US President Donald Trump in contempt of court and fined him $9,000 for violating a judge's order prohibiting Trump from criticizing potential witnesses during his criminal trial.

In the United States , President Joe Biden's administration is seeking to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug, according to people familiar with the matter, The Wall Street Journal reports.

State Department: U.S. keeps up pace on sanctions against Russia