If elected, Trump promises a "special prosecutor" to prosecute Biden

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92510 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109516 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152265 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156105 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252153 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174554 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165750 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148390 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226835 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39834 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74190 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 42277 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 35073 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67659 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252153 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226835 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212799 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238510 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225227 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 92510 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67659 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74190 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113289 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114169 views
If elected, Trump promises a "special prosecutor" to prosecute Biden

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18878 views

Trump promises to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Biden's "multiple crimes" if he wins the 2024 presidential election.

In a recent interview with Time magazine, US presidential candidate Donald Trump warned that the current head of the White House, Joe Biden, and his family could face several criminal prosecutions if Trump wins the election, UNN reports.

Details

In a wide-ranging interview with Time magazine, Donald Trump explicitly stated that he would appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the Bidens if he wins re-election in November.  The former US president said he was too nice during his first term. And that he will not make this mistake again if he is re-elected next November.

Asked whether he intends to "prosecute" the Bidens if he wins a second term in the White House, Trump replied: "It depends on what happens with the trial: "It depends on what happens with the Supreme Court.

According to the Republican presidential candidate, Joe Biden was guilty of "numerous crimes" during his tenure. Donald Trump cites, in particular, what the American president "allowed Russia to do to Ukraine" or "what happened in Afghanistan" (referring to the withdrawal of American troops - ed.).

"He's going to be prosecuted for 20 different things. None of this would have happened to me," Trump accuses Biden.

Recall

On Tuesday, a New York judge held former US President Donald Trump in contempt of court and fined him $9,000 for violating a judge's order prohibiting Trump from criticizing potential witnesses during his criminal trial.

In the United States , President Joe Biden's administration is seeking to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug, according to people familiar with the matter, The Wall Street Journal reports.

State Department: U.S. keeps up pace on sanctions against Russia01.05.24, 10:11 • 18438 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

