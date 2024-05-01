ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
State Department: U.S. keeps up pace on sanctions against Russia

State Department: U.S. keeps up pace on sanctions against Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18439 views

The United States has not slowed down the pace of tightening sanctions against Russia after the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and there are no changes in US policy regarding the sanctions regime.

 There have been no changes in the US policy regarding the sanctions regime against Russia. Thus,  US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel commented on reports that the US allegedly eased some sanctions against Russian banks, including the central bank, to allow a number of energy-related transactions, UNN reports. 

I can say in general that when it comes to our efforts to hold the Russian Federation accountable for its encroachment on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our Ukrainian partners, we have not slowed down in strengthening sanctions since February 2022, when this invasion took place

- said Patel.

He emphasized that the United States will work to hold the Russian Federation accountable through sanctions, export controls, and other measures.

"There are no changes in the policy (of the US sanctions - ed.)," Patel added. 

Recall 

The US Treasury Department has authorized transactions with Russian banks for settlements in the energy sector. According to the license issued by the US Treasury, the ban on transactions is lifted until November 1, 2024

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
united-statesUnited States

