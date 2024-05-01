State Department: U.S. keeps up pace on sanctions against Russia

There have been no changes in the US policy regarding the sanctions regime against Russia. Thus, US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel commented on reports that the US allegedly eased some sanctions against Russian banks, including the central bank, to allow a number of energy-related transactions, UNN reports.

I can say in general that when it comes to our efforts to hold the Russian Federation accountable for its encroachment on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our Ukrainian partners, we have not slowed down in strengthening sanctions since February 2022, when this invasion took place - said Patel.

He emphasized that the United States will work to hold the Russian Federation accountable through sanctions, export controls, and other measures.

"There are no changes in the policy (of the US sanctions - ed.)," Patel added.

Recall

The US Treasury Department has authorized transactions with Russian banks for settlements in the energy sector. According to the license issued by the US Treasury, the ban on transactions is lifted until November 1, 2024