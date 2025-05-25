IDF expands offensive in Gaza: Israeli army infantry and armored brigades in offensive

$41.500.00
Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
May 24, 04:10 PM • 97157 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 87750 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 122284 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 175146 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 126966 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 85447 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 90266 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 71120 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 54855 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 53798 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has his ninth child

May 25, 03:12 AM • 29253 views

Kyiv Day and State Special Communications Day: what else is celebrated on May 25

May 25, 03:30 AM • 44646 views

Russian shelling of Khmelnytskyi region: four dead and five wounded – OVA

May 25, 04:19 AM • 23973 views

Kyiv region: already 4 dead, 16 injured, including 3 children (photos and videos of the consequences of the Russian attack)

May 25, 05:38 AM • 8284 views

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

10:11 AM • 21207 views
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 122317 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 175177 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 218862 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 311521 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 392567 views
Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

10:11 AM • 21866 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 97171 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 32106 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 31657 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 37582 views
IDF expands offensive in Gaza: Israeli army infantry and armored brigades in offensive

Kyiv • UNN

 • 872 views

The Israel Defense Forces have deployed all of their regular infantry and armored brigades in the Gaza Strip. Israel is preparing to step up its offensive against Hamas.

IDF expands offensive in Gaza: Israeli army infantry and armored brigades in offensive

All infantry and armored brigades of the regular army of the Israel Defense Forces are now deployed in the Gaza Strip. Israel is preparing for the next phase of countering the Hamas military formation.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Times of Israel.

Details

According to local media reports, the Israeli army has deployed all its regular infantry and armored brigades to the Gaza Strip.

In addition to the Golani, Paratroopers, Givati, Commando, Kfir, Nahal, 7th, 188th and 401st Brigades, there are also a number of reserve units in the sector.

According to a report in the Times of Israel, the army is preparing to step up its offensive in Gaza.

Earlier, the IDF stated that five divisions with a total strength of tens of thousands of troops are operating in Gaza.

Addendum

Recently, there were reports that nine children of a couple of doctors were killed in an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip. The brothers' and sisters' father was also seriously injured in the attack on the doctors' family home on Friday.

Reminder

US President Donald Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The two leaders discussed the killing of two employees of the Israeli Embassy in Washington and  nuclear negotiations with Iran in Rome.

Iran threatens to take "special measures" to protect its nuclear facilities in the event of an Israeli attack. Tehran has also warned that it will consider the United States as a "participant" in the attack.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Rome
Israel Defense Forces
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
Gaza Strip
Iran
