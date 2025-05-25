IDF expands offensive in Gaza: Israeli army infantry and armored brigades in offensive

All infantry and armored brigades of the regular army of the Israel Defense Forces are now deployed in the Gaza Strip. Israel is preparing for the next phase of countering the Hamas military formation.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Times of Israel.

Details

According to local media reports, the Israeli army has deployed all its regular infantry and armored brigades to the Gaza Strip.

In addition to the Golani, Paratroopers, Givati, Commando, Kfir, Nahal, 7th, 188th and 401st Brigades, there are also a number of reserve units in the sector.

According to a report in the Times of Israel, the army is preparing to step up its offensive in Gaza.

Earlier, the IDF stated that five divisions with a total strength of tens of thousands of troops are operating in Gaza.

Addendum

Recently, there were reports that nine children of a couple of doctors were killed in an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip. The brothers' and sisters' father was also seriously injured in the attack on the doctors' family home on Friday.

Reminder

US President Donald Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The two leaders discussed the killing of two employees of the Israeli Embassy in Washington and nuclear negotiations with Iran in Rome.

Iran threatens to take "special measures" to protect its nuclear facilities in the event of an Israeli attack. Tehran has also warned that it will consider the United States as a "participant" in the attack.