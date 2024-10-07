IDF announces new strikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) fighter jets have launched new strikes on the infrastructure and weapons depots of the Hezbollah group in the Lebanese capital. The IDF reported this in Telegram, UNN reports.

Israeli Air Force fighters struck terrorist targets belonging to Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Beirut, including intelligence gathering facilities, command centers and other terrorist infrastructure, - the statement said.

Details

In addition, the IDF reported that over the past few hours, its air force has struck Hezbollah weapons depots, also in the Beirut area. After the strikes, secondary explosions were recorded, indicating the presence of weapons.

The Israeli army emphasized that Hezbollah deliberately placed its command centers and weapons under residential buildings in the center of Beirut, thus "endangering the population of the area.

In addition, Israeli Air Force fighters struck Hezbollah's terrorist targets in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa area, including weapons depots, terrorist infrastructure, a command center and a launcher, - the IDF added.

Recall

Iranian intelligence services lost contact with the head of their Quds Force, Ismail Qaani, after Israeli strikes on Beirut.