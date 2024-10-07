IDF announces new strikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107045 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

IDF announces new strikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut

IDF announces new strikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut

Kyiv  •  UNN

Israeli fighter jets attacked Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters and weapons depots in Beirut. The IDF also struck terrorist targets in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa region.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) fighter jets have launched new strikes on the infrastructure and weapons depots of the Hezbollah group in the Lebanese capital. The IDF reported this in Telegram, UNN reports.

Israeli Air Force fighters struck terrorist targets belonging to Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Beirut, including intelligence gathering facilities, command centers and other terrorist infrastructure,

- the statement said.

Details

In addition, the IDF reported that over the past few hours, its air force has struck Hezbollah weapons depots, also in the Beirut area. After the strikes, secondary explosions were recorded, indicating the presence of weapons.

The Israeli army emphasized that Hezbollah deliberately placed its command centers and weapons under residential buildings in the center of Beirut, thus "endangering the population of the area.

In addition, Israeli Air Force fighters struck Hezbollah's terrorist targets in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa area, including weapons depots, terrorist infrastructure, a command center and a launcher,

- the IDF added.

Recall

Iranian intelligence services lost contact with the head of their Quds Force, Ismail Qaani, after Israeli strikes on Beirut.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
israel-defense-forcesIsrael Defense Forces
lebanonLebanon
iranIran

