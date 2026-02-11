ICE in the US intensifies measures against activists for obstructing immigration raids

The federal ICE service has begun to apply harsh tactics of detaining activists who pursue agents during operations. The number of criminal cases under articles on interference with law enforcement has sharply increased, which indicates a change in the administration's strategy regarding public oversight of raids. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

In a Minneapolis suburb, ICE agents blocked Becky Ringstrom's car as she tried to follow their movements. Armed, masked operatives surrounded the woman's SUV and detained her under threat of breaking the glass. Ringstrom was charged with obstructing federal officers, and her data was entered into a special government database.

Such actions have become part of a large-scale campaign to neutralize thousands of local activists across the country. Legislation allows resistance to an officer to be classified as a serious crime with a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, especially if the actions are considered intimidation or a threat to the safety of ICE personnel.

An analysis of court records shows that since the beginning of the large-scale crackdown last summer, the Trump administration has prosecuted 655 people. This figure is more than double the number of prosecutions for the same period in 2024-2025. The authorities are actively using the federal code to suppress attempts to block immigration arrests in cities.

Human rights activists note that the increased legal pressure is aimed at intimidating public organizations that patrol migrant communities. Despite criticism, ICE continues to insist on the legality of such detentions, claiming that any interference with official duties endangers the lives of agents.

