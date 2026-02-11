ICE in the US intensifies measures against activists for obstructing immigration raids

$43.030.02
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 15092 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 16757 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 20167 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM • 18456 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
February 10, 03:55 PM • 16031 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
February 10, 01:08 PM • 19273 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
February 10, 12:47 PM • 24284 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
February 10, 12:43 PM • 16324 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 27980 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Popular news
Berlin calls Macron's EU debt increase proposal a 'distraction' - MediaFebruary 10, 05:57 PM • 3008 views
Georgia "patiently" awaits restoration of relations with US after Vance ignored Tbilisi - AFPFebruary 10, 06:14 PM • 6128 views
Many changes are happening in air defense operations: in some regions, the way commands work is being completely rebuilt - ZelenskyyFebruary 10, 06:21 PM • 4062 views
"You Are Space" breaks records: Ukrainian sci-fi attracts over 326,000 viewersFebruary 10, 07:04 PM • 3160 views
The EU will demand concessions from Russia as part of a peaceful settlement in Ukraine: among them - a reduction in armed forcesFebruary 10, 07:47 PM • 3456 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 21251 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
February 10, 12:23 PM • 27980 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plotFebruary 10, 12:05 PM • 25272 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 41341 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 49079 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Nikol Pashinyan
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Bohodukhiv
Iran
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 21465 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 23366 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 23069 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 48858 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 50642 views
Technology
Social network
Film
Spotify
Series

ICE in the US intensifies measures against activists for obstructing immigration raids

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

The federal ICE agency is stepping up measures against activists who harass agents during operations. The number of criminal cases for interfering with law enforcement has sharply increased.

ICE in the US intensifies measures against activists for obstructing immigration raids

The federal ICE service has begun to apply harsh tactics of detaining activists who pursue agents during operations. The number of criminal cases under articles on interference with law enforcement has sharply increased, which indicates a change in the administration's strategy regarding public oversight of raids. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

In a Minneapolis suburb, ICE agents blocked Becky Ringstrom's car as she tried to follow their movements. Armed, masked operatives surrounded the woman's SUV and detained her under threat of breaking the glass. Ringstrom was charged with obstructing federal officers, and her data was entered into a special government database.

How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency26.01.26, 13:38 • 69905 views

Such actions have become part of a large-scale campaign to neutralize thousands of local activists across the country. Legislation allows resistance to an officer to be classified as a serious crime with a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, especially if the actions are considered intimidation or a threat to the safety of ICE personnel.

Increase in the number of criminal proceedings

An analysis of court records shows that since the beginning of the large-scale crackdown last summer, the Trump administration has prosecuted 655 people. This figure is more than double the number of prosecutions for the same period in 2024-2025. The authorities are actively using the federal code to suppress attempts to block immigration arrests in cities.

"This is a militia that kills": ICE agents' presence at the Olympics sparks diplomatic scandal in Italy27.01.26, 22:47 • 7336 views

Human rights activists note that the increased legal pressure is aimed at intimidating public organizations that patrol migrant communities. Despite criticism, ICE continues to insist on the legality of such detentions, claiming that any interference with official duties endangers the lives of agents.

US federal agents shoot man in Minneapolis: second incident in a month - Reuters24.01.26, 21:58 • 10861 view

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
Reuters
Donald Trump
United States