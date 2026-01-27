$43.130.01
"This is a militia that kills": ICE agents' presence at the Olympics sparks diplomatic scandal in Italy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 332 views

The US plan to involve ICE officers in security for the Winter Olympics in Milan has drawn criticism from Italian officials. Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala has spoken out against the presence of ICE representatives.

"This is a militia that kills": ICE agents' presence at the Olympics sparks diplomatic scandal in Italy
Photo: AP

The US plan to involve Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in guarding the Winter Olympics in Milan has provoked sharp criticism from Italian officials. The outrage is due to the agency's association with the harsh migration policies of the Donald Trump administration and recent incidents involving agents in the US. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala made a categorical statement against the presence of ICE representatives in the city, where the opening ceremony of the Games will take place on February 6. Fears intensified after media reports of aggressive behavior by agency agents towards an Italian film crew in the US.

US federal agents shoot man in Minneapolis: second incident in a month - Reuters24.01.26, 21:58 • 10526 views

This is a militia that kills, a militia that breaks into people's homes, signing their own permits. It is clear that they are not welcome in Milan, without a doubt

– Sala said on RTL Radio 102.

Clarification from the Italian Ministry of Internal Affairs

Amid public tension, the Italian Ministry of Internal Affairs issued an official clarification after a meeting between Minister Matteo Piantedosi and the US Ambassador. The authorities emphasized that only investigators from the HSI unit, which specializes in combating cross-border crime, and not officers responsible for deportations, would work in Milan.

Minnesota authorities sue Trump administration over fatal shooting25.01.26, 10:03 • 7170 views

All security operations on the territory, as always, remain the exclusive responsibility and guidance of the Italian authorities

– the ministry emphasized.

Specifics of ICE operations abroad

Representatives of the US Department of Homeland Security explained that HSI agents will act exclusively to support diplomatic security and counter transnational criminal organizations. Officers will work primarily behind the scenes at the US consulate, performing no immigration control functions on Italian territory.

It is obvious that ICE does not conduct immigration law enforcement operations in foreign countries

– the American side stated.

How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency26.01.26, 13:38 • 68102 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
The Diplomat
United States Department of Homeland Security
Milan
Italy
United States