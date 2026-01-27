"This is a militia that kills": ICE agents' presence at the Olympics sparks diplomatic scandal in Italy

Photo: AP

The US plan to involve Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in guarding the Winter Olympics in Milan has provoked sharp criticism from Italian officials. The outrage is due to the agency's association with the harsh migration policies of the Donald Trump administration and recent incidents involving agents in the US. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala made a categorical statement against the presence of ICE representatives in the city, where the opening ceremony of the Games will take place on February 6. Fears intensified after media reports of aggressive behavior by agency agents towards an Italian film crew in the US.

This is a militia that kills, a militia that breaks into people's homes, signing their own permits. It is clear that they are not welcome in Milan, without a doubt – Sala said on RTL Radio 102.

Clarification from the Italian Ministry of Internal Affairs

Amid public tension, the Italian Ministry of Internal Affairs issued an official clarification after a meeting between Minister Matteo Piantedosi and the US Ambassador. The authorities emphasized that only investigators from the HSI unit, which specializes in combating cross-border crime, and not officers responsible for deportations, would work in Milan.

All security operations on the territory, as always, remain the exclusive responsibility and guidance of the Italian authorities – the ministry emphasized.

Specifics of ICE operations abroad

Representatives of the US Department of Homeland Security explained that HSI agents will act exclusively to support diplomatic security and counter transnational criminal organizations. Officers will work primarily behind the scenes at the US consulate, performing no immigration control functions on Italian territory.

It is obvious that ICE does not conduct immigration law enforcement operations in foreign countries – the American side stated.

