US federal agents shoot man in Minneapolis: second incident in a month - Reuters

On Saturday, January 24, federal agents in the United States shot and killed a man in Minneapolis. This is the second fatal incident involving federal agents this month during increased immigration enforcement in the northern US city, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

A video appeared online showing people in masks and tactical vests struggling with a man on a snowy street, after which gunshots are heard. Then, in the video, the man falls to the ground, and several more shots are heard.

Warning, video 18+!!!

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called for an immediate halt to the Trump administration's immigration enforcement operations in the state.

How many more residents, how many more Americans must die or be seriously injured for this operation to end? - Frey said at a press conference.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and two US senators also called for federal agents to leave the area. The shooting reportedly occurred the day after more than 10,000 people took to the freezing streets to protest the presence of 3,000 federal agents Trump sent to the state.

Recall

In Minnesota, hundreds of establishments ceased operations in protest against raids by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.