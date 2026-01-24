$43.170.01
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
04:43 PM • 8916 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 15455 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 24695 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 28210 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 43922 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 41470 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 33814 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 28622 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 62244 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
US federal agents shoot man in Minneapolis: second incident in a month - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

In Minneapolis, US federal agents shot a man, marking the second fatal incident this month amid increased immigration enforcement. The city's mayor and governor have called for a halt to the Trump administration's operations.

On Saturday, January 24, federal agents in the United States shot and killed a man in Minneapolis. This is the second fatal incident involving federal agents this month during increased immigration enforcement in the northern US city, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

A video appeared online showing people in masks and tactical vests struggling with a man on a snowy street, after which gunshots are heard. Then, in the video, the man falls to the ground, and several more shots are heard.

Warning, video 18+!!!

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called for an immediate halt to the Trump administration's immigration enforcement operations in the state.

How many more residents, how many more Americans must die or be seriously injured for this operation to end?

- Frey said at a press conference.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and two US senators also called for federal agents to leave the area. The shooting reportedly occurred the day after more than 10,000 people took to the freezing streets to protest the presence of 3,000 federal agents Trump sent to the state.

Recall

In Minnesota, hundreds of establishments ceased operations in protest against raids by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
US Elections
Skirmishes
Minnesota
Tim Walz
Reuters
Donald Trump
United States