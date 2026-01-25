Minnesota authorities sue Trump administration over fatal shooting

After a fatal shooting in Minnesota, the state authorities sued the administration of Donald Trump, claiming obstruction of the investigation by federal agencies. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration to prevent possible falsification or destruction of evidence in the case of the fatal shooting of Alex Pretty by a border patrol agent.

The defendants and those acting at their direction and under their supervision left the scene of the shooting, preventing state authorities from inspecting it - states the press release, citing evidence contained in the documents.

The lawsuit is accompanied by a motion for a temporary restraining order filed Saturday evening in the U.S. District Court in Minnesota. The documents are directed against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), ICE, Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Border Patrol, and U.S. Attorney Pam Bondi.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty stated: "Our office has jurisdiction to review this case for potential criminal conduct by the federal agents involved, and we will do so," adding that the lawsuit "is just one of many steps our office is taking to ensure that a thorough and transparent state-level investigation can be conducted."

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security did not allow the BCA's force investigations unit to access the scene of today's shooting, despite having a search warrant, the BCA said, adding that it was nevertheless "involved and engaged" in the investigation of the incident - writes the publication.

Recall

In Minneapolis, federal agents shot and killed a man, marking the second fatal incident this month amid increased immigration enforcement. The city's mayor and governor called for an end to the Trump administration's operations.