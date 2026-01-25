$43.170.00
January 24, 06:16 PM
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 33477 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 29284 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 38552 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 37441 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 47820 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 44555 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 35458 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 29577 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 73111 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
Minnesota authorities sue Trump administration over fatal shooting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for obstructing the investigation into a fatal shooting by a Border Patrol agent. Federal authorities denied access to the scene despite a warrant.

Minnesota authorities sue Trump administration over fatal shooting

After a fatal shooting in Minnesota, the state authorities sued the administration of Donald Trump, claiming obstruction of the investigation by federal agencies. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration to prevent possible falsification or destruction of evidence in the case of the fatal shooting of Alex Pretty by a border patrol agent.

The defendants and those acting at their direction and under their supervision left the scene of the shooting, preventing state authorities from inspecting it

- states the press release, citing evidence contained in the documents.

The lawsuit is accompanied by a motion for a temporary restraining order filed Saturday evening in the U.S. District Court in Minnesota. The documents are directed against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), ICE, Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Border Patrol, and U.S. Attorney Pam Bondi.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty stated: "Our office has jurisdiction to review this case for potential criminal conduct by the federal agents involved, and we will do so," adding that the lawsuit "is just one of many steps our office is taking to ensure that a thorough and transparent state-level investigation can be conducted."

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security did not allow the BCA's force investigations unit to access the scene of today's shooting, despite having a search warrant, the BCA said, adding that it was nevertheless "involved and engaged" in the investigation of the incident

 - writes the publication.

Recall

In Minneapolis, federal agents shot and killed a man, marking the second fatal incident this month amid increased immigration enforcement. The city's mayor and governor called for an end to the Trump administration's operations.

Alla Kiosak

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
