How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency

Recently in the US, a high-profile scandal occurred involving a shooting during an ICE operation in Minneapolis, which resulted in the death of a woman and widespread protests. The incident took place near areas with large immigrant communities—approximately a kilometer from where George Floyd was killed in 2020, which gave the event additional symbolic and emotional dimensions.

Versions of events sharply diverged. ICE stated that their agents acted in self-defense during a "dangerous operation." At the same time, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey categorically denied this interpretation and publicly criticized the actions of federal forces.

This is not about safety. This is about the chaos and fear that the federal government is deliberately bringing to our streets. - he noted.

According to the mayor, video footage of the incident does not support ICE's version of a threat to agents. He called their actions "dangerous and irresponsible" and stated the need for an independent investigation.

Within hours of the shooting, hundreds of protesters gathered at the scene. The action quickly escalated into clashes with federal agents: law enforcement used tear gas and chemical irritants, injuring not only protesters but also journalists covering the events.

At the federal level, the rhetoric was opposite. US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem called the incident "an act of domestic terrorism" against ICE agents, effectively shifting responsibility for the escalation to protesters and the local community.

This episode triggered a new wave of nationwide protests against ICE, exacerbated the conflict between federal authorities and municipalities, and once again raised questions about the agency's powers, the use of force, and the accountability of federal structures to citizens.

What is ICE in the USA?

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is a federal law enforcement agency in the United States responsible for enforcing immigration and customs laws within the country. It operates under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). ICE's main tasks are to control illegal immigration, investigate crimes related to the movement of people and goods, and maintain national security within the US.

ICE does not directly cover the border but operates internally: in cities, communities, and facilities where it conducts arrests, deportations, and investigations.

History of the agency's creation and tasks

ICE was created after the events of September 11, 2001, when the US government reorganized part of its federal services within the Department of Homeland Security to better coordinate the fight against terrorism and border security violations. This was a response to the need for a modern structure that could effectively operate within the country, performing both immigration and criminal functions.

Among the agency's key functions are:

arrest and deportation of people residing in the US without authorization;

investigation of crimes related to human trafficking, drugs, and smuggling;

cooperation with other law enforcement agencies on security matters;

prevention of illegal labor exploitation.

Officially, ICE is also supposed to protect US territory from threats that may arise from illegal flows of people and goods, but in reality, its activities often go beyond these formal tasks.

Controversies and major scandals

Throughout its history, ICE has repeatedly found itself at the center of sharp public disputes. The agency is regularly accused of human rights violations, excessive violence, discrimination, and operating without proper transparency. Some of the most well-known scandals include:

"Operation Midway Blitz" and excessive use of force

In 2025, the agency conducted a large immigration operation called Operation Midway Blitz in cities, including Chicago. Protests that arose during this operation were accompanied by excessive use of force against peaceful demonstrators, journalists, and observers; human rights organizations called it a "campaign of intimidation" with violations of constitutional rights.

Protests against mass deportations. In February 2025, the "Day Without Immigrants" action took place in the US—demonstrations and strikes in support of immigrants opposing mass deportation policies. The action united workers, businesses, and public organizations in dozens of cities.

Controversial ICE raids and cooperation with other structures

Together with other federal services, ICE conducted raids on farms, residential areas, and even accessed tax service data to identify immigrants, raising concerns among experts about privacy violations.

General criticism regarding detention conditions. Human rights groups and journalists constantly report on harsh and inhumane conditions in DHS and ICE deportation centers, including complaints about poor food, lack of access to water, and medical care. This often becomes the subject of court proceedings and parliamentary hearings.

Imposters posing as ICE: when criminals masquerade as federal agents

Another serious problem undermining trust in ICE has been numerous cases where ordinary criminals impersonate agency employees. In various US states, incidents have been recorded where people dressed in uniforms or with fake ICE badges entered homes, stopped cars, kidnapped or robbed migrants, exploiting the fear of deportation.

Law enforcement agencies and local authorities acknowledge that the aggressive and often opaque tactics of real ICE agents have created fertile ground for such crimes. People are afraid to check documents, do not dare to call the police, and often comply with the demands of imposters, believing they are dealing with federal authorities.

Immigrant communities are particularly vulnerable, where even legal residents or US citizens fear contact with anyone claiming to be a federal agent. Human rights defenders emphasize: when ICE conducts raids without clear identification, in plain clothes, or without warrants, it blurs the line between legitimate authority and crime.

Local police in some cities have been forced to publicly warn citizens that real ICE agents are required to have identification and court warrants, but even these clarifications do not alleviate the general fear. Critics of the agency note that responsibility for the wave of such crimes partly lies with federal policy itself, which normalizes sudden invasions, raids, and intimidation.

This phenomenon further exacerbates the discussion around ICE: the agency, created to ensure security, in reality, according to critics, creates an environment in which chaos, distrust, and criminal abuses grow.

Public attitude towards ICE

ICE's activities are not just formal arrests and deportations. In the years since its creation, the agency has become a key symbol of debates about immigration, human rights, legality, and national security in the US. Its actions regularly provoke sharp political controversy, protest movements, lawsuits, and proposals for reform or abolition.

For many opponents of ICE, aggressive tactics, cases of excessive use of force, and violations of basic rights have become an argument for radical changes in the immigration control system. For supporters, however, the agency remains a necessary element for maintaining order and security in the face of a complex modern migration crisis.