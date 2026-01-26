$43.140.03
50.650.13
ukenru
11:38 AM • 166 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
10:18 AM • 5864 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 16541 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
09:46 AM • 11658 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 21685 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 18477 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 25595 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
January 25, 04:32 PM • 35524 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - KlymenkoPhoto
January 25, 04:17 PM • 30154 views
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
January 25, 03:48 PM • 26557 views
Ranking of the world's strongest armies: Ukraine ranked 20th
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
4.7m/s
88%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Iran's Leader Khamenei Moved to Bunker Due to US Attack Threat - MediaJanuary 26, 01:58 AM • 18574 views
Vučić: peace plan envisages Ukraine's accession to the EU on January 1, 2027January 26, 02:31 AM • 15090 views
Taxi driver in Kyiv broke passenger's jaw: driver faces up to three years in prison07:59 AM • 17831 views
Technical database failure occurred at the Polish-Ukrainian border: what about queues and trains09:18 AM • 14483 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?09:53 AM • 10546 views
Publications
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency11:38 AM • 168 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 16561 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?09:53 AM • 10712 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 21701 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 104166 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Ed Miliband
Mark Rutte
Rodrigo Duterte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Europe
Philippines
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 27740 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 27501 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 43634 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 43583 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 56709 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Diplomat
The Economist

How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

An ICE operation in Minneapolis led to the death of a woman and mass protests. The city's mayor criticized the federal forces' actions, while ICE claimed self-defense.

How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency

Recently in the US, a high-profile scandal occurred involving a shooting during an ICE operation in Minneapolis, which resulted in the death of a woman and widespread protests. The incident took place near areas with large immigrant communities—approximately a kilometer from where George Floyd was killed in 2020, which gave the event additional symbolic and emotional dimensions.

Versions of events sharply diverged. ICE stated that their agents acted in self-defense during a "dangerous operation." At the same time, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey categorically denied this interpretation and publicly criticized the actions of federal forces.

This is not about safety. This is about the chaos and fear that the federal government is deliberately bringing to our streets.

- he noted.

According to the mayor, video footage of the incident does not support ICE's version of a threat to agents. He called their actions "dangerous and irresponsible" and stated the need for an independent investigation.

Within hours of the shooting, hundreds of protesters gathered at the scene. The action quickly escalated into clashes with federal agents: law enforcement used tear gas and chemical irritants, injuring not only protesters but also journalists covering the events.

At the federal level, the rhetoric was opposite. US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem called the incident "an act of domestic terrorism" against ICE agents, effectively shifting responsibility for the escalation to protesters and the local community.

This episode triggered a new wave of nationwide protests against ICE, exacerbated the conflict between federal authorities and municipalities, and once again raised questions about the agency's powers, the use of force, and the accountability of federal structures to citizens.

What is ICE in the USA?

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is a federal law enforcement agency in the United States responsible for enforcing immigration and customs laws within the country. It operates under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). ICE's main tasks are to control illegal immigration, investigate crimes related to the movement of people and goods, and maintain national security within the US. 

ICE does not directly cover the border but operates internally: in cities, communities, and facilities where it conducts arrests, deportations, and investigations. 

History of the agency's creation and tasks

ICE was created after the events of September 11, 2001, when the US government reorganized part of its federal services within the Department of Homeland Security to better coordinate the fight against terrorism and border security violations. This was a response to the need for a modern structure that could effectively operate within the country, performing both immigration and criminal functions. 

Among the agency's key functions are:

  • arrest and deportation of people residing in the US without authorization;
    • investigation of crimes related to human trafficking, drugs, and smuggling;
      • cooperation with other law enforcement agencies on security matters;
        • prevention of illegal labor exploitation. 

          Officially, ICE is also supposed to protect US territory from threats that may arise from illegal flows of people and goods, but in reality, its activities often go beyond these formal tasks.

          Controversies and major scandals

          Throughout its history, ICE has repeatedly found itself at the center of sharp public disputes. The agency is regularly accused of human rights violations, excessive violence, discrimination, and operating without proper transparency. Some of the most well-known scandals include:

          "Operation Midway Blitz" and excessive use of force

          In 2025, the agency conducted a large immigration operation called Operation Midway Blitz in cities, including Chicago. Protests that arose during this operation were accompanied by excessive use of force against peaceful demonstrators, journalists, and observers; human rights organizations called it a "campaign of intimidation" with violations of constitutional rights. 

          Protests against mass deportations. In February 2025, the "Day Without Immigrants" action took place in the US—demonstrations and strikes in support of immigrants opposing mass deportation policies. The action united workers, businesses, and public organizations in dozens of cities. 

          Controversial ICE raids and cooperation with other structures

          Together with other federal services, ICE conducted raids on farms, residential areas, and even accessed tax service data to identify immigrants, raising concerns among experts about privacy violations. 

          General criticism regarding detention conditions. Human rights groups and journalists constantly report on harsh and inhumane conditions in DHS and ICE deportation centers, including complaints about poor food, lack of access to water, and medical care. This often becomes the subject of court proceedings and parliamentary hearings. 

          Imposters posing as ICE: when criminals masquerade as federal agents

          Another serious problem undermining trust in ICE has been numerous cases where ordinary criminals impersonate agency employees. In various US states, incidents have been recorded where people dressed in uniforms or with fake ICE badges entered homes, stopped cars, kidnapped or robbed migrants, exploiting the fear of deportation.

          Law enforcement agencies and local authorities acknowledge that the aggressive and often opaque tactics of real ICE agents have created fertile ground for such crimes. People are afraid to check documents, do not dare to call the police, and often comply with the demands of imposters, believing they are dealing with federal authorities.

          Immigrant communities are particularly vulnerable, where even legal residents or US citizens fear contact with anyone claiming to be a federal agent. Human rights defenders emphasize: when ICE conducts raids without clear identification, in plain clothes, or without warrants, it blurs the line between legitimate authority and crime.

          Local police in some cities have been forced to publicly warn citizens that real ICE agents are required to have identification and court warrants, but even these clarifications do not alleviate the general fear. Critics of the agency note that responsibility for the wave of such crimes partly lies with federal policy itself, which normalizes sudden invasions, raids, and intimidation.

          This phenomenon further exacerbates the discussion around ICE: the agency, created to ensure security, in reality, according to critics, creates an environment in which chaos, distrust, and criminal abuses grow.

          Public attitude towards ICE

          ICE's activities are not just formal arrests and deportations. In the years since its creation, the agency has become a key symbol of debates about immigration, human rights, legality, and national security in the US. Its actions regularly provoke sharp political controversy, protest movements, lawsuits, and proposals for reform or abolition.

          For many opponents of ICE, aggressive tactics, cases of excessive use of force, and violations of basic rights have become an argument for radical changes in the immigration control system. For supporters, however, the agency remains a necessary element for maintaining order and security in the face of a complex modern migration crisis.

          Andrii Tymoshchenkov

          News of the WorldPublications
          Skirmishes
          United States Department of Homeland Security
          United States
          Chicago