IAEA supported Ukraine's position that the launch of the Zaporizhzhia NPP in the absence of nuclear safety standards is impossible - Halushchenko
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine and the IAEA agreed that until nuclear safety standards are met, the launch of the Zaporizhzhia NPP is impossible. Halushchenko and Grossi discussed the development of nuclear energy.
Ukraine and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have agreed on a common position that the launch of the Zaporizhzhia NPP by the occupiers who seized the station is impossible in the absence of international nuclear and radiation safety standards. This was announced by Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko after a meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in Vienna, reports UNN.
Details
As reported by the Ministry of Energy, Halushchenko took part in the meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna.
During the meeting, Halushchenko and Grossi also discussed projects for the development of nuclear energy in Ukraine in cooperation with the IAEA, which will be presented at the International Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine in Rome.
Herman Halushchenko thanked the IAEA for its cooperation and efforts to monitor the situation at Ukrainian nuclear power plants, substations of the transmission system operator, ensuring nuclear and radiation safety in Ukraine in the context of Russian military aggression
Only a licensed operator is a guarantee of safety at a nuclear facility, the ZNPP must be returned to Ukraine - Galushchenko03.06.25, 15:41 • 2778 views