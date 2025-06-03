Only a licensed operator is a guarantee of safety at a nuclear facility, the ZNPP must be returned to Ukraine - Galushchenko

During a meeting with a delegation of the IAEA and the Director General of the Agency, Rafael Grossi, the Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Galushchenko, emphasized the threats associated with the Russian occupation of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.

UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Details

During a meeting between representatives of the relevant Ukrainian ministry and a delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and its head, Rafael Grossi, the parties discussed the threats associated with Russia's occupation of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.

Herman Galushchenko noted in his address that few countries have the opportunity that Ukraine has:

to have qualifications and experience in nuclear technologies;

to ensure stable and reliable power supply;

to have a huge competitive and technological advantage.

He also emphasized the significant human resource potential for the development of nuclear energy, and emphasized:

Only a licensed Ukrainian operator can ensure compliance with safety standards at a nuclear facility and its safe operation, therefore the ZNPP must be returned to the full and sovereign control of Ukraine.

The Minister also added:

Despite the constant shelling by the occupiers, Ukraine remains among the world leaders in the field of nuclear energy, our specialists have unique, invaluable skills to work even in the conditions of attacks. Therefore, I am convinced that with the help of international partners, we will continue to develop this sphere! - Galushchenko said.

Let us remind you

The launch of ZNPP will be a difficult task for Ukraine due to the occupation and degradation of equipment. Ukraine will cooperate with the IAEA to ensure safe conditions.