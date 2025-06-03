Only a licensed operator is a guarantee of safety at a nuclear facility, the ZNPP must be returned to Ukraine - Galushchenko

$41.620.09
47.500.43
ukenru
From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world
11:55 AM • 36125 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
08:15 AM • 63946 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
07:51 AM • 116711 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 64285 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 153925 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 113589 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 124463 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 124481 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 233925 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 169827 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
4m/s
43%
747mm
Popular news

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 41528 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 49178 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

07:30 AM • 97054 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

07:52 AM • 34889 views

"New unique special operation": SSU reports that it has struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time - underwater and shows video

11:09 AM • 30389 views
Publications

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

12:52 PM • 17822 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

11:55 AM • 36144 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

07:51 AM • 116738 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

07:30 AM • 100727 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 06:59 PM • 153952 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Rafael Grossi

Herman Galushchenko

Donald Trump

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Crimea

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

12:52 PM • 17822 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

07:52 AM • 37592 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 51759 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 43921 views

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 152350 views
Actual

Facebook

The New York Times

Mikoyan MiG-29

Sukhoi Su-27

S-300 missile system

Only a licensed operator is a guarantee of safety at a nuclear facility, the ZNPP must be returned to Ukraine - Galushchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1020 views

The Minister of Energy stressed the importance of returning the ZNPP to Ukrainian control. Only a licensed operator can ensure the safety of the facility by adhering to standards.

Only a licensed operator is a guarantee of safety at a nuclear facility, the ZNPP must be returned to Ukraine - Galushchenko

During a meeting with a delegation of the IAEA and the Director General of the Agency, Rafael Grossi, the Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Galushchenko, emphasized the threats associated with the Russian occupation of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.

UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Details

During a meeting between representatives of the relevant Ukrainian ministry and a delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and its head, Rafael Grossi, the parties discussed the threats associated with Russia's occupation of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.

Herman Galushchenko noted in his address that few countries have the opportunity that Ukraine has:

  • to have qualifications and experience in nuclear technologies;
    • to ensure stable and reliable power supply;
      • to have a huge competitive and technological advantage.

        He also emphasized the significant human resource potential for the development of nuclear energy, and emphasized:

        Only a licensed Ukrainian operator can ensure compliance with safety standards at a nuclear facility and its safe operation, therefore the ZNPP must be returned to the full and sovereign control of Ukraine.

        The Minister also added:

        Despite the constant shelling by the occupiers, Ukraine remains among the world leaders in the field of nuclear energy, our specialists have unique, invaluable skills to work even in the conditions of attacks. Therefore, I am convinced that with the help of international partners, we will continue to develop this sphere!

        - Galushchenko said.

        Let us remind you

        The launch of ZNPP will be a difficult task for Ukraine due to the occupation and degradation of equipment. Ukraine will cooperate with the IAEA to ensure safe conditions.

        It is worth adhering to the relevant safety standards, which Ukraine, unlike Russia, treats with respect. So this will be a huge task for everyone, not just for Ukraine. We will cooperate with the IAEA, we will cooperate with partners to ensure proper conditions for the launch of ZNPP

        - said the head of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Galushchenko.
        Ihor Telezhnikov

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        PoliticsTechnologies
        Rafael Grossi
        International Atomic Energy Agency
        Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
        Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
        Herman Galushchenko
        Ukraine
        Brent Oil
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        S&P 500
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Tesla
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gold
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gas TTF
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9