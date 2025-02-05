IAEA postpones mission rotation to ZNPP due to lack of security guarantees from Russia

The IAEA has postponed the rotation of its mission to Zaporizhzhya NPP. The reason is the lack of security guarantees from Russia.

This is not the first time the Kremlin has used blackmail as a tool to intimidate international experts.

This is stated in the commentary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, reports UNN.

The IAEA has been forced to postpone the rotation of its mission to the occupied Zaporizhzhya NPP. This is happening against the backdrop of Russia's use of blackmail and intimidation of international experts, said Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi.

For example, during one of the previous rotations, Russia struck an IAEA vehicle with a drone.

Moscow is among the reasons for such actions:

1) An attempt to force international recognition of the illegal occupation of the Ukrainian NPP.

2) Manipulating the operational situation in the area around the station. We will not allow any of these intentions to be realized.

Nevertheless, Ukraine highly appreciates the work of the IAEA in unprecedented security conditions, the main diplomatic agency notes.

We will not allow Russia to undermine the independence and impartiality of the Agency to achieve its criminal goals. We call on the international community to firmly support the IAEA and strongly condemn the unprecedented pressure that the aggressor state continues to exert on its leadership. - said Heorhiy Tykhyi, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

Recall

The head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, said that he would not visit Zaporizhzhia NPP due to his busy schedule . He also expressed concern about the degradation of the power grid and the upcoming reconstruction of the plant.

Last week , Raphael Grossi planned to visit Russiato meet with the head of Rosatom.

The Ministry of Energy on the situation at ZNPP: equipment degradation is underway