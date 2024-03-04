IAEA chief plans to meet with Putin this week to discuss WNPP

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 13828 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 41471 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 35708 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 195612 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 178936 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 172740 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 219032 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248746 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154565 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371505 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 158456 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 55020 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 73288 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 35315 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 27317 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 5462 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 41550 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 195685 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 160164 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 178992 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 7574 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 18300 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 19043 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 28602 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 36569 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

IAEA chief plans to meet with Putin this week to discuss WNPP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20923 views

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi is to discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin Russia's plans for the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.

IAEA chief plans to meet with Putin this week to discuss WNPP

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi intends to discuss Russia's plans for the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week. Grossi said this at a press conference on Monday, UNN reports with reference to Reuters. 

Details 

As noted, Grossi's trip to Russia was planned long ago. Initially, he was going to go there last month after a visit to Ukraine.

"There are questions about the future operational status of the plant. Will it be launched or not? What is the idea? What is the idea for external power lines, because what we see is very fragile and thin?" - Grossi said when asked what he would discuss with Putin.

Although Grossi did not specify that he would definitely meet with Putin, the IAEA chief said: "It's an idea... It is an intention.

He left open the question of what other issues could be discussed.

"I would not come with a fixed list of questions. As is the case when I have a meeting with a world leader who is responsible, and in particular with a nuclear-weapon state, a permanent member of the Security Council, I cannot rule out that other issues will be discussed," he said.

At a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors in Vienna, Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said that the situation at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is deteriorating every day. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
Reuters
Vienna
Herman Galushchenko
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90