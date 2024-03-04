IAEA chief plans to meet with Putin this week to discuss WNPP

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi intends to discuss Russia's plans for the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week. Grossi said this at a press conference on Monday, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

As noted, Grossi's trip to Russia was planned long ago. Initially, he was going to go there last month after a visit to Ukraine.

"There are questions about the future operational status of the plant. Will it be launched or not? What is the idea? What is the idea for external power lines, because what we see is very fragile and thin?" - Grossi said when asked what he would discuss with Putin.

Although Grossi did not specify that he would definitely meet with Putin, the IAEA chief said: "It's an idea... It is an intention.

He left open the question of what other issues could be discussed.

"I would not come with a fixed list of questions. As is the case when I have a meeting with a world leader who is responsible, and in particular with a nuclear-weapon state, a permanent member of the Security Council, I cannot rule out that other issues will be discussed," he said.

At a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors in Vienna, Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said that the situation at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is deteriorating every day.