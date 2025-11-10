I will not react, I do not understand the claims: Minister of Energy Hrynchuk on the resolution registered in the Rada for her dismissal

Energy Minister Yulia Hrynchuk will not react to the resolution on her dismissal registered in parliament. She stated this during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

"I will not react to this because I do not understand the claims (...) I would not want to react to speculation that is published and to statements that are made," the minister said.

Hrynchuk emphasized that she continues to perform her duties: "I am doing my job."

The minister did not elaborate on the deputies' claims and did not say whether she plans to comment on the situation further.

Recall

In the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, draft resolutions were registered on the dismissal of the current Minister of Justice and former Minister of Energy of Ukraine German Galushchenko, as well as the current Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk.

Context

On the morning of November 10, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported that NABU was conducting a search at the former Minister of Energy, and now Minister of Justice, German Galushchenko. According to Zhelezniak, searches are also underway at the Energoatom company. Later, the SAP confirmed an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NAEC "Energoatom".

The SAP also reported that it was about the alleged systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties in the amount of 10 to 15% of the contract value.

Later, NABU published part of the recordings in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector. The operation is called "Midas."

During a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme, law enforcement officers found an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols. In particular, a notebook with the inscription "Security Service of the President of the Russian Federation" on the cover, as well as the corresponding logo.