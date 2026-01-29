Hurricane "Christine" hits Portugal: five dead and widespread destruction

Atlantic cyclone "Christine" caused catastrophic consequences in Portugal, most affecting the central and northern regions of the country. As a result of the disaster, at least five people died, and more than 850,000 residents were left without electricity due to massive power line breaks. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

Portuguese authorities classified the storm as an "extreme climatic event." The most powerful impact was recorded at Monte-Real Air Base in the Leiria district, where wind speeds reached 178 km/h, after which the measuring equipment was destroyed by the elements. In the coastal city of Figueira da Foz, the wind overturned a Ferris wheel and ripped roofs off buildings, damaging dozens of cars.

The death toll from the landslide in Indonesia has risen to 34 people, and the rescue operation is complicated by heavy rains

The civil protection service registered more than 3,000 incidents across the country. Due to fallen trees and debris, the main highway connecting Lisbon with the north is blocked, and railway traffic has been stopped. Local authorities in Coimbra and Leiria urged citizens not to leave their premises due to the high risk of injury and repeated landslides.

Spread of the disaster to neighboring Spain

After passing through Portugal, storm "Christine" moved east. The cyclone has now reached Spain, bringing heavy snowfalls, downpours, and squally winds. This is not the first natural disaster in a week – last weekend, a man died in Portugal due to bad weather, which forced the government to declare a heightened level of danger.

Winter storm in US linked to 38 deaths