The death toll from the landslide in Indonesia has risen to 34 people, and the rescue operation is complicated by heavy rains

In the Indonesian province of West Java, rescuers continue search operations in the village of Pasir Langu, where a powerful landslide claimed the lives of at least 34 people. Work at the tragedy site is complicated by continuous downpours, which create the threat of new collapses and block access of equipment to the destroyed homes. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

As of Wednesday morning, January 28, the official death toll has risen from 20 to 34 people, with another 32 people considered missing. More than 800 specialists, including military and police, as well as nine excavators, are involved in the rescue operations. However, due to deteriorating weather, rescuers are forced to periodically suspend clearing the debris.

This morning it is raining at the landslide site, but all rescuers are ready to continue the search, waiting for the right moment — said Abdul Muhari, spokesman for the disaster relief agency.

Currently, a team of experts is identifying the bodies found under a layer of mud and stones.

Tragedy during military exercises

The situation is complicated by the Indonesian Navy's report of the death of 23 soldiers who were undergoing border patrol training in the same region. At the moment, officials are clarifying whether these military personnel are included in the overall statistics of landslide victims, or whether it is a separate incident caused by bad weather.

The village of Pasir Langu, located in a mountainous area 100 km from Jakarta, was effectively cut off from the outside world. Only 23 people who received injuries of varying severity were rescued. The regional authorities warn of a continued high level of danger in Bandung Barat due to prolonged extreme precipitation.

