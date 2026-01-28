The death toll from the landslide in Indonesia has risen to 34 people, and the rescue operation is complicated by heavy rains

$43.130.01
51.060.41
ukenru
03:48 AM • 2622 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
January 27, 05:43 PM • 19893 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 36575 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 28900 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 42391 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
January 27, 02:04 PM • 26823 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 46703 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
January 27, 12:39 PM • 24513 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
January 27, 12:15 PM • 18317 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
January 27, 11:34 AM • 39092 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
1.8m/s
93%
740mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Murder of 4 police officers in Cherkasy region: a weapons cache and drugs found in the shooter's homePhotoJanuary 27, 07:27 PM • 8542 views
In Kharkiv region, rescue operations have been completed on the train attacked by a "Shahed"; the exact number of victims will be reported after DNA examinationJanuary 27, 09:31 PM • 3840 views
Gold price once again reached an all-time high amid global instabilityJanuary 27, 10:12 PM • 4776 views
A series of explosions rocked Crimea: Kerch Bridge closed, airfields attacked - monitorsJanuary 27, 10:31 PM • 8984 views
The Hungarian government launched a petition against financial aid to Ukraine before the elections with provocative images of Zelenskyy11:29 PM • 7648 views
Publications
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 42391 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 32015 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 46703 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national securityJanuary 27, 11:42 AM • 46479 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget itJanuary 27, 11:34 AM • 39092 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Nicolas Maduro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
China
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 15780 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 15731 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 23359 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 27305 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 34557 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Gold
Truth Social

The death toll from the landslide in Indonesia has risen to 34 people, and the rescue operation is complicated by heavy rains

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

In Indonesia, 34 people died as a result of a landslide, and another 32 are considered missing. Rescue efforts are complicated by continuous heavy rains.

The death toll from the landslide in Indonesia has risen to 34 people, and the rescue operation is complicated by heavy rains

In the Indonesian province of West Java, rescuers continue search operations in the village of Pasir Langu, where a powerful landslide claimed the lives of at least 34 people. Work at the tragedy site is complicated by continuous downpours, which create the threat of new collapses and block access of equipment to the destroyed homes. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

As of Wednesday morning, January 28, the official death toll has risen from 20 to 34 people, with another 32 people considered missing. More than 800 specialists, including military and police, as well as nine excavators, are involved in the rescue operations. However, due to deteriorating weather, rescuers are forced to periodically suspend clearing the debris.

New Zealand Police find remains of victims after devastating landslide on Mount Maunganui24.01.26, 07:10 • 4585 views

This morning it is raining at the landslide site, but all rescuers are ready to continue the search, waiting for the right moment

— said Abdul Muhari, spokesman for the disaster relief agency.

Currently, a team of experts is identifying the bodies found under a layer of mud and stones.

Tragedy during military exercises

The situation is complicated by the Indonesian Navy's report of the death of 23 soldiers who were undergoing border patrol training in the same region. At the moment, officials are clarifying whether these military personnel are included in the overall statistics of landslide victims, or whether it is a separate incident caused by bad weather.

The village of Pasir Langu, located in a mountainous area 100 km from Jakarta, was effectively cut off from the outside world. Only 23 people who received injuries of varying severity were rescued. The regional authorities warn of a continued high level of danger in Bandung Barat due to prolonged extreme precipitation.

Massive landslide threatens the existence of part of a city in Sicily27.01.26, 22:36 • 2358 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Village
Technology
Reuters
Indonesia
Jakarta