Massive landslide threatens the existence of part of a city in Sicily

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

In the Sicilian city of Niscemi, dozens of houses are on the brink of collapse due to a landslide caused by a storm. Italian authorities have begun evacuations, with over 1,500 people leaving their homes.

Massive landslide threatens the existence of part of a city in Sicily
Photo: Reuters

In the Sicilian city of Niscemi, dozens of houses are on the brink of collapse due to an active landslide caused by a powerful storm. Italian authorities have already begun a mass evacuation of the population and declared it impossible for residents to return to the most damaged areas. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The city, with a population of about 25,000, located on a plateau in south-central Sicily, has faced a gradual collapse of its slopes into the plain. After significant sections of the plateau were destroyed, buildings were left hanging over the precipice, and more than 1,500 people were forced to leave their homes.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Fabio Ciciliano, head of Italy's civil protection agency, confirmed that the situation remains critical as the ground movement has not stopped.

New Zealand Police find remains of victims after devastating landslide on Mount Maunganui24.01.26, 07:10 • 4551 view

Let's be frank: there are houses on the edge of the landslide that are uninhabitable

— Ciciliano told reporters, emphasizing that people would be permanently relocated.

Damage assessment and safety measures

Civil protection specialists cannot yet provide definitive conclusions regarding the extent of the damage, as natural processes are ongoing. The stabilization of the situation depends on the speed of water drainage and the cessation of movement in the plateau sections.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Once the water drains and the moving section stops or slows down, a more accurate assessment will be made... The landslide is still active

— added the head of the service.

State of emergency in southern regions

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government has officially declared a state of emergency in Sicily, Sardinia, and Calabria. These regions have been most affected by extreme weather conditions, which have become regular for Italy in recent years. Floods and landslides, once a rare phenomenon in certain historical areas, now pose a constant threat to infrastructure and the lives of citizens across the country. 

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Real estate
Sicily
Giorgia Meloni
Reuters
Calabria
Italy