New Zealand Police find remains of victims after devastating landslide on Mount Maunganui

12:59 AM • 7822 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
11:44 PM • 21444 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 22076 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 20893 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 20041 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 34600 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 02:53 PM • 31225 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM • 19257 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
January 23, 12:48 PM • 26155 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
January 23, 12:42 PM • 57814 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Popular news
Russia strikes Ukraine with S-400 missiles manufactured for export to IndiaJanuary 23, 08:49 PM • 3974 views
Energy Storm in the US: Arctic Cold Threatens Oil Production in Major BasinsJanuary 23, 09:33 PM • 4602 views
Trump criticized Canada for rejecting the Iron Dome shield and ties with ChinaPhotoJanuary 23, 10:16 PM • 4784 views
Bloody wedding in Pakistan: Suicide bomber blows up guests at pro-government leader's house11:49 PM • 4050 views
Taiwan calls on Ukraine to apologize for years of military support to China12:22 AM • 12013 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 34600 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 57814 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 79071 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 74665 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 76545 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Mykhailo Fedorov
Rustem Umerov
United States
Ukraine
White House
Iran
Greenland
UNN Lite
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 24491 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 23962 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 38936 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 54127 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 48516 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot

New Zealand Police find remains of victims after devastating landslide on Mount Maunganui

Kyiv • UNN

 • 242 views

New Zealand Police have confirmed the discovery of human remains at the site of a landslide that covered a campsite near Mount Maunganui. The search operation has transitioned into a body recovery phase, as the chances of finding survivors have virtually disappeared.

New Zealand Police find remains of victims after devastating landslide on Mount Maunganui

New Zealand police have officially confirmed the discovery of human remains at the site of a massive landslide that covered a campsite near the popular Mount Maunganui. The search operation, which lasted more than two days, has moved into the phase of body recovery, as the chances of finding survivors under layers of mud and debris have practically disappeared. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Police District Commander Tim Anderson announced at a press conference on Saturday, January 24, that the discovery of the remains was "painful news" for the entire region. Currently, six people are officially considered missing, including two teenagers - a 15-year-old girl from Auckland (of Italian descent) and another young man.

Two people died, several are missing in New Zealand due to landslides caused by heavy rains22.01.26, 11:58 • 2978 views

The bodies of the deceased will be transported to the morgue in Hamilton for detailed identification with the participation of a coroner, which may take several days due to the complexity of the process.

Scale of destruction at Beachside Holiday Park

The landslide occurred early on Thursday, January 22, when tents, trailers, and utility buildings of the Beachside Holiday Park campsite were instantly buried under a mass of earth. Witnesses reported hearing cries for help from the toilet block, but the voices faded within 15 minutes. Specialized USAR (urban search and rescue) teams worked around the clock, manually clearing layers of debris, but unstable ground and repeated rains on Saturday night significantly complicated the work of equipment.

Consequences of the tropical storm on the North Island

The natural disaster at Mount Maunganui was part of a series of catastrophes caused by a powerful tropical storm that hit the east coast of New Zealand this week. In the neighboring area of Papamoa, a landslide destroyed a house, taking the lives of an elderly woman and her grandson. In addition, police continue to search for a 47-year-old man whose car was swept away by a torrent of water while trying to cross a flooded river near Warkworth. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who visited the scene of the tragedy, stated that the country is "full of grief" due to the profound tragedy that struck the popular summer holiday destination. 

Devastating Landslide in New Zealand: People Missing on Mount Maunganui22.01.26, 05:39 • 4131 view

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Real estate
Road traffic accident
Bloomberg L.P.
New Zealand