New Zealand Police find remains of victims after devastating landslide on Mount Maunganui

New Zealand police have officially confirmed the discovery of human remains at the site of a massive landslide that covered a campsite near the popular Mount Maunganui. The search operation, which lasted more than two days, has moved into the phase of body recovery, as the chances of finding survivors under layers of mud and debris have practically disappeared. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Police District Commander Tim Anderson announced at a press conference on Saturday, January 24, that the discovery of the remains was "painful news" for the entire region. Currently, six people are officially considered missing, including two teenagers - a 15-year-old girl from Auckland (of Italian descent) and another young man.

The bodies of the deceased will be transported to the morgue in Hamilton for detailed identification with the participation of a coroner, which may take several days due to the complexity of the process.

Scale of destruction at Beachside Holiday Park

The landslide occurred early on Thursday, January 22, when tents, trailers, and utility buildings of the Beachside Holiday Park campsite were instantly buried under a mass of earth. Witnesses reported hearing cries for help from the toilet block, but the voices faded within 15 minutes. Specialized USAR (urban search and rescue) teams worked around the clock, manually clearing layers of debris, but unstable ground and repeated rains on Saturday night significantly complicated the work of equipment.

Consequences of the tropical storm on the North Island

The natural disaster at Mount Maunganui was part of a series of catastrophes caused by a powerful tropical storm that hit the east coast of New Zealand this week. In the neighboring area of Papamoa, a landslide destroyed a house, taking the lives of an elderly woman and her grandson. In addition, police continue to search for a 47-year-old man whose car was swept away by a torrent of water while trying to cross a flooded river near Warkworth. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who visited the scene of the tragedy, stated that the country is "full of grief" due to the profound tragedy that struck the popular summer holiday destination.

