"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 12251 views
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
January 21, 10:20 PM • 20723 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM • 36278 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM • 36174 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
January 21, 02:44 PM • 58282 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
January 21, 02:30 PM • 32446 views
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 52451 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 52314 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
January 21, 10:42 AM • 21897 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Two people died, several are missing in New Zealand due to landslides caused by heavy rains

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

Two people have died and several more are believed to be trapped under debris following landslides on New Zealand's North Island. The landslides were caused by heavy rains, which led to flooding and power outages.

Two people died, several are missing in New Zealand due to landslides caused by heavy rains
Photo: pixabay

Two people have died and several more are believed to be buried under landslides caused by heavy rains on New Zealand's North Island. This is reported by BBC, according to UNN.

Details

Two people have died and several more are feared to be trapped after landslides on New Zealand's North Island

- the publication writes.

Authorities say they have a "rough idea" of the number of missing, but are awaiting exact figures. They provided no further details other than that the missing include "at least one young girl."

The landslides were caused by heavy rains over the past few days, which led to floods and power outages across the North Island.

Authorities also said that the search would continue throughout the night.

This is a complex and risky environment, and our teams are working to achieve the best outcome while ensuring everyone's safety

 - said Megan Stiffler, deputy national commander of the urban search and rescue team.

Recall

A powerful tropical storm caused widespread flooding and a landslide that covered a popular campsite on Mount Maunganui on New Zealand's North Island. On Thursday morning, emergency services began evacuating the holiday park, where mudslides and rocks damaged tents, RVs, and outbuildings. A search operation is currently underway, as several people are officially considered missing.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

