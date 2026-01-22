Two people died, several are missing in New Zealand due to landslides caused by heavy rains

Photo: pixabay

Two people have died and several more are believed to be buried under landslides caused by heavy rains on New Zealand's North Island. This is reported by BBC, according to UNN.

Details

Two people have died and several more are feared to be trapped after landslides on New Zealand's North Island - the publication writes.

Authorities say they have a "rough idea" of the number of missing, but are awaiting exact figures. They provided no further details other than that the missing include "at least one young girl."

The landslides were caused by heavy rains over the past few days, which led to floods and power outages across the North Island.

Authorities also said that the search would continue throughout the night.

This is a complex and risky environment, and our teams are working to achieve the best outcome while ensuring everyone's safety - said Megan Stiffler, deputy national commander of the urban search and rescue team.

Recall

A powerful tropical storm caused widespread flooding and a landslide that covered a popular campsite on Mount Maunganui on New Zealand's North Island. On Thursday morning, emergency services began evacuating the holiday park, where mudslides and rocks damaged tents, RVs, and outbuildings. A search operation is currently underway, as several people are officially considered missing.