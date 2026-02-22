Hungary will block the 20th EU sanctions package against Russia - Szijjártó

Hungary intends to block the adoption of the 20th package of European Union sanctions against Russia. This was written by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, Budapest will not agree to new sanctions until Ukraine resumes oil transit to Hungary and Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline.

At tomorrow's meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, the European Union plans to adopt the 20th package of sanctions. Hungary will block it. Until Ukraine resumes oil transit to Hungary and Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline, we will not allow decisions important to Kyiv to move forward. - Szijjártó stated.

The meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, where the new package of sanctions is planned to be considered, is to take place in the near future.

Recall

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned the ultimatums of Hungary and Slovakia regarding energy supply, calling them playing along with the aggressor. Ukraine is considering using the "Early Warning Mechanism" due to threats from Budapest and Bratislava.