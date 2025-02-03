Hungary wants to maintain all business relations with Russia, but the EU is against it - Orban

Prime Minister Viktor Orban complained that Hungary wants to keep all business relations with Russia open, but the EU is against it. He argues that oil and gas from Russia are vital to the survival of the Hungarian economy.

He stated this in an interview with the Neue Zürcher Zeitung, reports UNN.

I grew up during the Cold War. My experience is that two big players always make a deal. Numbers three and four have this problem. The Americans will make a deal with the Chinese. Therefore, it will not be a problem for Hungary to maintain good relations with Beijing and Washington. It is more difficult with Russia. We want to keep all business relations open. But the EU is against it. The US position is still unclear. We need to wait a little longer - Orban said.

The Hungarian Prime Minister believes that the EU is constantly losing competitiveness.

He has no strategy and no leadership. What is happening here is shameful. The dynamism of the global economy can be found in the East - and now again in the United States. China is already developing rapidly, and so is India. If Hungary maintains only economic relations with Europe, this is crazy - Orban said.

In addition, the prime minister said that Hungary is against sanctions against Russia.

We lost 19.5 billion euros over the past three years because we had to restrict trade and energy prices went up. Hungary has suffered more from sanctions than Russia - Orban said.

He explained why Hungary continues to agree to extend sanctions against Russia.

Because we have reached an agreement with the EU Commission on the energy issue. Oil and gas from Russia are vital for the survival of the Hungarian economy. And we have received assurances that Brussels will work to resume gas transit through Ukraine, continue to allow the Druzhba pipeline to flow and prevent Kyiv from subverting the - Orban claims.

Orban did not answer whether he personally considers Russia an aggressor

He states that landlocked countries such as Hungary and Slovakia “need Russia for oil and gas supplies. But the energy sector has hardly been affected by the sanctions. Gas is not included at all, and people are very cautious with oil, fearing high gasoline prices.”

Orban, commenting on why Hungary has become so dependent on Russian energy, said that in recent years Hungary has invested in pipelines in almost all neighboring countries.

In addition, we will soon receive more gas and oil from Romania, Azerbaijan and Turkey. We are also promoting renewable energy sources and electrification. But we need Russia as a supplier. So we want to return to normal economic cooperation - Orban said.

Recently, Orban again threatened to veto the EU sanctions against Russia when they are due to be renewed in six months if Ukraine does not resume transit of Russian gas by then.