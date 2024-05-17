Hungary vetoes EU Council resolution supporting Zelensky's peace plan

Hungary has blocked a Council of Europe resolution recognizing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace plan as "without alternative." Budapest said that it does not take into account the position of Russia. This is stated in a statement by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, UNN reports .

Details

Szijjarto explained that after the Russians withdrew from the Council of Europe, the opportunity to make peace within this platform was lost. The Hungarian diplomat emphasized that peace talks can only take place when all the warring parties are sitting at the table.

Today, the Council wanted to adopt a resolution in which it wanted to recognize President Zenski's peace plan as the only peace formula that should be considered and supported. This is unacceptable for us. That's why I vetoed the resolution so that the Council would not - said the Hungarian Foreign Minister on his Facebook page.

According to him, he asked the EU to include other peace plans in the resolution, but the majority did not support his proposal.

Recall

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said that the Ukrainian formula for peace has been supported by more than 80 countries so far.