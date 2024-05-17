Hungary vetoes EU Council resolution supporting Zelensky's peace plan

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 72233 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105407 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148368 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152578 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249124 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173824 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165122 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148277 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225227 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113039 views

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 43018 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 37860 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 31620 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 56191 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 50227 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249124 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225227 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211404 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237182 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224038 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 72233 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 50227 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 56191 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112657 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113578 views
Hungary vetoes EU Council resolution supporting Zelensky's peace plan

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18330 views

Hungary has blocked a Council of Europe resolution recognizing Zelenskyy's peace plan as the only option, arguing that it does not take into account Russia's position and that peace talks require the participation of all warring parties.

Hungary has blocked a Council of Europe resolution recognizing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace plan as "without alternative." Budapest said that it does not take into account the position of Russia. This is stated in a statement by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, UNN reports .

Details

Szijjarto explained that after the Russians withdrew from the Council of Europe, the opportunity to make peace within this platform was lost. The Hungarian diplomat emphasized that peace talks can only take place when all the warring parties are sitting at the table.

Today, the Council wanted to adopt a resolution in which it wanted to recognize President Zenski's peace plan as the only peace formula that should be considered and supported. This is unacceptable for us. That's why I vetoed the resolution so that the Council would not

- said the Hungarian Foreign Minister on his Facebook page.

According to him, he asked the EU to include other peace plans in the resolution, but the majority did not support his proposal.

Recall

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said that the Ukrainian formula for peace has been supported by more than 80 countries so far.

12.07.23, 01:22 • 141569 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
peter-szijjartoPéter Szijjártó
council-of-europeCouncil of Europe
natoNATO
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
hungaryHungary
budapeshtBudapest

Contact us about advertising