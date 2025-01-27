Hungary is the only country to block the EU's joint statement on the elections in Belarus
Representatives of Hungary did not sign the joint appeal of the EU countries to not recognize the presidential election in Belarus. Slovakia also refused at first, but then joined the statement.
Representatives of Hungary have blocked a joint appeal of the EU countries to non-recognize the so-called presidential elections in Belarus. This is reported by Radio Liberty, citing sources in Brussels, UNN reports.
At first, the Belarusian service of Radio Liberty reported that Hungary and Slovakia refused to sign the draft statement on behalf of the 27 EU countries. Later, representatives of Slovakia agreed to sign the appeal, while the Hungarian authorities remained the only EU member state that did not.
Hungary, under the leadership of Viktor Orban, has repeatedly opposed the expansion of sanctions against Russia and the increase in European aid to Ukraine. Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó is the only representative of the EU leadership who regularly visits Minsk
It is noted that on January 22, Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatol Hlaz made a statement in which he called the draft statement of the European External Action Service on the elections in Belarus "the most gross interference in the electoral processes of a sovereign state.
The head of the European Union's diplomatic service, Kaja Kallas , spoke out about the presidential election in Belarus, pointing out that it was a sham.
