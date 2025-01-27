Germany's Foreign Minister: Europe keeps its doors open for a democratic and free Belarus

On the day of the "elections" of the President of Belarus, where Alexander Lukashenko was re-elected for the seventh term, German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock announced the readiness of Europeans to accept a democratic and free Belarus into their family. Burbock wrote about this in the social network X (Twitter), UNN reports.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock expressed her deep respect for the courage of Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tikhanovskaya and brave Belarusians.

They show us how important the struggle for our democracy in Europe is. The European family keeps its doors open for a democratic and free Belarus - Burbock said in a post.

She noted that on the day of the "elections" the people of Belarus had no choice, and instead of free and fair elections and life without fear and arbitrariness, Belarusians face oppression, repression and human rights violations every day.

"More than 1,200 people in Belarus continue to be innocently imprisoned simply because they had the courage to speak out. We will not forget them. All political prisoners must be released, and the brutal repression must stop," Burbank said.

According to exit polls , Lukashenko received 87.6% of the vote in the presidential election in Belarus. The poll was conducted at 320 polling stations, and almost 12 thousand voters were interviewed.

