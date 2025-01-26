Lukashenko on whether the west will recognize the elections in Belarus

Belarusian dictator Alyaksandr Lukashenka said that he does not care whether the West recognizes the results of the elections in Belarus, UNN reports with reference to BELTA.

"Whether you recognize these elections or not is a matter of taste. I don't care about it at all. The main thing for me is that Belarusians recognize these elections," Lukashenko said.

Recall

Today is the main day of voting in the presidential election in Belarus .

The head of the European Union's diplomatic service, Kaja Kallas , spoke out about the presidential election in Belarus, pointing out that it was a sham.