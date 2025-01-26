Lukashenko on whether the west will recognize the elections in Belarus
The Belarusian dictator declared his indifference to the West's recognition of the election results in the country. He emphasized that the main thing is the recognition of the elections by Belarusians.
Belarusian dictator Alyaksandr Lukashenka said that he does not care whether the West recognizes the results of the elections in Belarus, UNN reports with reference to BELTA.
"Whether you recognize these elections or not is a matter of taste. I don't care about it at all. The main thing for me is that Belarusians recognize these elections," Lukashenko said.
Today is the main day of voting in the presidential election in Belarus .
The head of the European Union's diplomatic service, Kaja Kallas , spoke out about the presidential election in Belarus, pointing out that it was a sham.