Expert reveals why Lukashenko will be “painted” to win the election in Belarus

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 87907 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100399 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108331 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111193 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131817 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103794 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135510 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103786 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113442 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116998 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119777 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 64541 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114476 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 35645 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 32617 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 87884 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131815 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135508 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167247 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156984 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 27766 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 32646 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114480 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119780 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140332 views
Expert reveals why Lukashenko will be “painted” to win the election in Belarus

Expert reveals why Lukashenko will be “painted” to win the election in Belarus

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 109213 views

The UIM expert explained that Lukashenko used the war theme to his advantage. The lack of real opposition and harsh repression make it impossible to protest against his “victory.

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has used the topic of the war in Ukraine to his advantage, so there is no doubt that the Belarusian CEC will "draw" him a victory. Another reason for Lukashenka's undoubted victory may be the lack of an alternative, as the candidates who will take part are purely technical. Igar Tyshkevych, an expert of the Ukrainian Institute for the Future, said this in a commentary to UNN.

Details 

According to Tyshkevich, Lukashenka's stable electoral base is shrinking because Belarusian society is changing, its structure is changing. Today, it is approximately 30-33%, but Lukashenka has played the war theme very favorably. 

From the point of view of the present, Lukashenka played the topic of no war very favorably, because... yes, we can talk about Belarus' complicity in the aggression, but in the internal Belarusian political field, Lukashenka positions his achievement as the fact that Belarus did not enter the war against Ukraine... in the form of its Armed Forces. This may be his "achievement," and accordingly, he will try to draw parallels that as long as he is in charge, there will be no such war. Of course, such positioning or rhetoric finds its consumer in the formation of the best among the worst, so Lukashenko may have an additional few tens of percent of the vote. But if we talk about a stable long-term electoral base, he lost it 15 years ago

- Tyshkevich said. 

He rejected the possibility of protests in Belarus, as was the case in 2020, and that Russia could interfere in the elections. In the context of election interference, he asked the question: "what is stopping Lukashenka from winning the election today?" 

"Can the 2020 protests affect these elections? Well, only by the percentage of votes that will show Lukashenko, because he has a personal psychological trauma," the expert noted. 

According to him, if a simple "like" on the Internet in Belarus can result in up to 2 years in prison, "what kind of protests can we talk about? 

"What kind of protests are in this format? Plus, a protest needs an organizational core. And you need a certain idea, for what? If the new opposition has discredited itself. And the degree of their support is within 10% in Belarus. Who will be that unifying nucleus. The mood of the society does not allow Lukashenka to sleep peacefully, because he is not perceived, let's say, as their president. At best, he is perceived by some as the best among the worst options.  But there is no alternative as of today. This is the thesis that there is no war and the second one that there is no alternative," the expert added. 

Addendum

Yesterday, on January 22, the Central Election Commission of Belarus, where early voting in the presidential election began on January 21, announced a record turnout of 7.81%.

Early voting will last until January 25, January 26 is the main election day in Belarus. 

Tyshkevych said that early voting has been taking place for the past 10 years. 

"A person can come to a polling station with a passport in advance during working hours, which are open until election day. This is one of the reasons for criticizing the policy of the Belarusian legislation, because it leaves very large opportunities for the stuffing of certain ballots," Tyshkevich said. 

He quoted: "that elections are won not by those who vote, but by those who count, so there is a question of the correct counting of votes." 

"This is a rather old issue in Belarusian politics, so if the CEC declares that Lukashenko won the election, there is little doubt about it," Tyshkevich said. 

It is also worth noting that, in addition to Lukashenko, candidates from pro-government parties will take part in the upcoming presidential election: Oleh Haidukevych (LDPB), Serhiy Syrankov (CPB), Oleksandr Khyzhnyak (Republican Party of Labor and Justice), and Anna Kanopatska (unaffiliated). 

Tyshkevich calls them technical candidates who do not pose a serious threat to Lukashenko. 

Recall 

In October, members of the Belarusian House of Representatives set the date for the presidential election for January 26, 2025. 

Lukashenko refuses to invite OSCE observers to the "presidential election".

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
ukraineUkraine

