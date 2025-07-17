Hungary banned the entry of three Ukrainian military personnel, accusing them of involvement in the death of a Hungarian in Zakarpattia.

Hungary has banned three Ukrainian military officials from entering the country due to the death of ethnic Hungarian József Sebestyén, allegedly after forced mobilization in Zakarpattia. This is reported by the publication Telex, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, the ban on entry to Hungary applies to the head of the personnel department of the command headquarters of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Colonel Vitaliy Tkachenko), the commander of the operational command "West" (Brigadier General Volodymyr Shvedyuk), and the head of the Mobilization Department of the Ministry of Defense (Colonel Roman Yuzvenko).

Szijjártó emphasized that Hungary supplies Ukraine with electricity and "hundreds of millions of cubic meters of natural gas."

Szijjártó also stated that Kyiv would face major problems if Hungarian-Ukrainian relations froze, as Hungary is the "largest electricity supplier" for Ukraine.

So Ukraine will have really big problems only if these relations freeze - he added.

Recall

On July 10, Hungary summoned the Ukrainian ambassador over the death of a Hungarian citizen in Zakarpattia, who was allegedly beaten by TCC employees. The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary stated that the man died from injuries sustained after being detained and beaten with an iron rod.

In turn, the Ukrainian side reported that the deceased had Ukrainian citizenship, and according to the forensic medical examination, the cause of his death was pulmonary artery thromboembolism.

Subsequently, the Hungarian Government initiated the inclusion of three Ukrainian military commanders in the European Union's sanctions list in connection with the alleged violent death of a Hungarian due to the actions of the TCC in Zakarpattia.