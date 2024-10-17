Hungary captures the brightest comet in more than 10 years on photos and video
In the Hungarian city of Abaujvar, comet C/2023 A3 Tsuchiinshan-Atlas is being observed. This is the brightest comet in the last 13 years, which is moving away from the Sun and becoming more visible in the western sky.
The brightest comet in the last 13 years, C/2023 A3 (Tsuchiinshan-Atlas), has been quite visible in the sky since October 11. Since then, the comet has been rising higher in the western sky and can be seen with the naked eye.
The comet is able to travel within the solar system. Currently, C/2023 A3 is moving away from the Sun, and every day it shines brighter in the sky. This can be clearly seen in a recently published photo and video by astrophotographers.
