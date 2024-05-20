A comet fragment illuminates the sky over Spain and Portugal

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 59784 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103262 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146369 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150760 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246940 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173365 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164761 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148233 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223964 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113026 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 62181 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100422 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 31938 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 42994 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 35906 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246940 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223964 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210272 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236123 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223045 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 59784 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 35906 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 42994 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112219 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113164 views
A comet fragment illuminates the sky over Spain and Portugal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 72736 views

A brilliant comet fragment lit up the sky over Spain and Portugal late Saturday night, captured on video by astronomical observatories and eyewitnesses.

According to the European Space Agency (ESA), late on Saturday night, a bright comet fragment lit up the sky over Spain and Portugal. UNN writes with reference to La Nacion. 

Details

According to the European Space Agency (ESA), a brilliant comet fragment lit up the sky over Spain and Portugal late Saturday night - a dazzling sight that one Lisbon resident described as "like a movie.

On Sunday morning, the ESA posted a video on the X network of what it called a "fire camera" of what it called a "spectacular meteor in the sky over the western Spanish city of Caceres, near the Portuguese border.

Spain's Calar Alto Astronomical Observatory also reported that a preliminary analysis by the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia showed that the object was of "cometary origin.

During a concert in the Portuguese city of Barcelona, an object was filmed streak across the sky during the singer's performance. Another video showed how the sky of Porto, Portugal's second largest city, became bright for a few seconds.

Many people called emergency services to report what had happened. A spokesman for the Spanish emergency service 112 in Madrid told the Europa Press news agency that they had received several calls.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies

