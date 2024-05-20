A comet fragment illuminates the sky over Spain and Portugal

According to the European Space Agency (ESA), late on Saturday night, a bright comet fragment lit up the sky over Spain and Portugal. UNN writes with reference to La Nacion.

According to the European Space Agency (ESA), a brilliant comet fragment lit up the sky over Spain and Portugal late Saturday night - a dazzling sight that one Lisbon resident described as "like a movie.

On Sunday morning, the ESA posted a video on the X network of what it called a "fire camera" of what it called a "spectacular meteor in the sky over the western Spanish city of Caceres, near the Portuguese border.

Spain's Calar Alto Astronomical Observatory also reported that a preliminary analysis by the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia showed that the object was of "cometary origin.

During a concert in the Portuguese city of Barcelona, an object was filmed streak across the sky during the singer's performance. Another video showed how the sky of Porto, Portugal's second largest city, became bright for a few seconds.

Many people called emergency services to report what had happened. A spokesman for the Spanish emergency service 112 in Madrid told the Europa Press news agency that they had received several calls.