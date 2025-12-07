Hungary and Slovakia will challenge the EU's plan to ban Russian gas and oil in the European Court of Justice

Hungary and Slovakia will challenge the EU's plan for a complete ban on Russian gas and oil imports in the European Court of Justice. This was announced on the social network X by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, as soon as the RePowerEU plan is adopted next week, the Hungarian side, together with the Slovak side, will file a motion with the European Court of Justice for annulment and will request a suspension of the decision for the duration of the proceedings.

We are taking this step because banning Russian oil and gas imports will make it impossible to safely supply energy to Hungary and Slovakia and will lead to a sharp increase in prices. - Szijjártó wrote.

He called this decision a "large-scale legal fraud," because, in his opinion, "it is clearly a sanction measure that will require unanimous approval."

"It also contradicts EU treaties, according to which energy policy is a national competence, and even contradicts the European Commission's own assessment," added the Hungarian Foreign Minister.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that due to sanctions, Russian oil exports have already decreased by 15-20%, and crude oil production in Russia will decrease by 5% by the end of the year.

