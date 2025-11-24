Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that the 28-point US peace plan is a "significant chance" to end the war in Ukraine, but "some Western European leaders" are trying to block it. This is reported by Sky News, writes UNN.

Details

Our position is clear: every European politician is obliged to fully and unconditionally support this plan, as it is a rational and humane choice.

– said Szijjártó.

Part. Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine came as a surprise to European diplomats - CNN

European leaders expressed concern about the plan after it was handed over to Kyiv last week and are developing their own counter-proposal. After yesterday's talks in Geneva, the US and Ukraine announced an "updated and improved peace agreement."

Despite being a member of the EU and NATO, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is known as one of the Kremlin's most reliable European allies, maintaining close ties with Moscow.

Part. Orbán supported the US peace plan for Ukraine and called on the EU to join