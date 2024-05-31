ukenru
Hungarian Prime Minister: "NATO is dragging us into a World War"

Hungarian Prime Minister: "NATO is dragging us into a World War"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20851 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has accused NATO of "dragging it into a World War" by allowing Ukraine to launch western weapons strikes on Russian territory and considering sending military instructors.

Allowing the Ukrainian armed forces to strike at the territory of the Russian Federation with Western weapons and negotiations on sending military instructors to Ukraine bring NATO closer to entering the war, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in an interview with the Hungarian state radio station, reports UNN with reference to DW. 

"It is absurd that NATO, instead of protecting us, is dragging us, its member country, into a World War.It's as if firefighters were extinguishing the flames with a flamethrower," Orban said. 

The Hungarian Prime Minister has repeatedly spoken out against the supply of weapons to Ukraine and for the lifting of sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Stoltenberg explained why it is now right to lift restrictions on Western weapons to hit targets inside Russia28.05.24, 17:21 • 20158 views

Recall

Hungary, led by Viktor Orban, is delaying EU legislationthat would allow Ukraine to receive up to 2 billion euros in Arms aid, dealing a blow to attempts to mobilize revenues from frozen Russian assets.

Earlier, Orban said that Hungary is working on "redefining" the country's membership status in NATO, so that it can potentially refuse to deepen support for Ukraine from the military alliance. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World
deutsche-welleDeutsche Welle
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
yens-stoltenberhJens Stoltenberg
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine

