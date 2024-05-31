Hungarian Prime Minister: "NATO is dragging us into a World War"

Allowing the Ukrainian armed forces to strike at the territory of the Russian Federation with Western weapons and negotiations on sending military instructors to Ukraine bring NATO closer to entering the war, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in an interview with the Hungarian state radio station, reports UNN with reference to DW.

"It is absurd that NATO, instead of protecting us, is dragging us, its member country, into a World War.It's as if firefighters were extinguishing the flames with a flamethrower," Orban said.

The Hungarian Prime Minister has repeatedly spoken out against the supply of weapons to Ukraine and for the lifting of sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Stoltenberg explained why it is now right to lift restrictions on Western weapons to hit targets inside Russia

Recall

Hungary, led by Viktor Orban, is delaying EU legislationthat would allow Ukraine to receive up to 2 billion euros in Arms aid, dealing a blow to attempts to mobilize revenues from frozen Russian assets.

Earlier, Orban said that Hungary is working on "redefining" the country's membership status in NATO, so that it can potentially refuse to deepen support for Ukraine from the military alliance.