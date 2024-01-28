A provocative statement was made by the far right in Hungary. According to Laszlo Torotsky, leader of the far-right Mi Hazank party, Hungary will allegedly turn its attention to the territory of Transcarpathia if Ukraine loses the confrontation with Russia.

This was reported by the tabloid Blikk, according to UNN.

During the annual meeting of the Mi Hazánk party, its leader Laszlo Torotsky touched upon the topic of the Russian-Ukrainian war, in particular, he said that if the war leads to the end of Ukrainian statehood, "we, as the only Hungarian party, will claim the Transcarpathian region.

At the same time, László Torotsky stated that his party is in favor of ending the war in Ukraine: he emphasized the need for an immediate ceasefire and a negotiated settlement.

This is not the first statement by the leader of the Hungarian far right. The year before last, Torotskoi wished Poland to have a common border with Hungary again.

UNN reported that Budapest will not prevent the consensus at the meeting of EU ambassadors on the creation of a military assistance fund for Ukraine with an annual budget of 5 billion euros.