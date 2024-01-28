ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 62201 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116192 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121450 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163531 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164698 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266622 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176660 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166798 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148585 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236961 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 83176 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 60827 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 96620 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 57739 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 38761 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266622 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236961 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222372 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247830 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234048 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116192 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100025 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100479 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117006 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117673 views
Hungarian far-right is going to "claim" Transcarpathia in case of "Ukraine's loss"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106567 views

The leader of the Hungarian far-right party Mi Hazánk said that they would "claim" the Transcarpathian region of Ukraine if Ukraine loses the war with Russia. At the same time, the Hungarian far-right political force supports an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and the path of negotiations.

A provocative statement was made by the far right in Hungary. According to Laszlo Torotsky, leader of the far-right Mi Hazank party, Hungary will allegedly turn its attention to the territory of Transcarpathia if Ukraine loses the confrontation with Russia.

This was reported by the tabloid Blikk, according to UNN.

Details

During the annual meeting of the Mi Hazánk party, its leader Laszlo Torotsky touched upon the topic of the Russian-Ukrainian war, in particular, he said that if the war leads to the end of Ukrainian statehood, "we, as the only Hungarian party, will claim the Transcarpathian region.

If the statehood of Ukraine ceases to exist as a result of the war, Mi Hazank will claim Transcarpathia as the only parliamentary party

- Torotsky said.

At the same time, László Torotsky stated that his party is in favor of ending the war in Ukraine: he emphasized the need for an immediate ceasefire and a negotiated settlement.

This is not the first statement by the leader of the Hungarian far right. The year before last, Torotskoi wished Poland to have a common border with Hungary again.

Recall

UNN reported that Budapest will not prevent the consensus at the meeting of EU ambassadors on the creation of a military assistance fund for Ukraine with an annual budget of 5 billion euros.

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarNews of the World
blikkBlikk
laszlo-toroczkaiLászló Toroczkai
hungaryHungary
budapeshtBudapest
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

