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Hundreds of generators, mobile boiler houses and backup power plants: Klitschko spoke about how Kyiv will get through the most difficult winter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

Kyiv has prepared nearly 700 generators, 70 mobile boiler houses and three diesel power plants. The capital's hospitals have 480 generators.

Hundreds of generators, mobile boiler houses and backup power plants: Klitschko spoke about how Kyiv will get through the most difficult winter

Kyiv’s city authorities have prepared hundreds of generators, mobile boiler units, and other backup power sources to ensure the operation of critical infrastructure. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated this from the parliamentary rostrum after being invited to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on October 14, reports UNN.

Details

The mayor said that throughout the full-scale war, the capital had been increasing the number of backup power sources intended to ensure the operation of critical infrastructure in the event of possible prolonged power outages.

In particular, nearly 700 generators of various capacities and 70 mobile boiler units have been prepared for heat and water supply facilities. In addition, three diesel power plants have already been built in the capital, and a backup water intake has been arranged.

Currently, Kyivvodokanal has 103 generators. At the same time, the utility is awaiting additional high-capacity generator systems being manufactured abroad for Kyiv

- the capital’s mayor informed.

According to him, the mayor’s office paid particular attention to providing residential buildings with backup power. Under the city’s energy resilience programs, more than 6,000 pieces of equipment have been purchased for residential buildings, including generators, inverters, and batteries.

Ensuring the provision of hospitals and educational institutions

According to the mayor, all educational institutions in the capital are equipped with generators of various capacities. Among them are 285 high-capacity generators.

In the medical sector, additional capabilities are also being created to enable institutions to operate autonomously in the event of disruptions to centralized electricity, water, and heat supplies. In particular, hospitals in the capital currently have 480 generators

- Klitschko said.

He added that their own wells for water supply had already been installed at 15 medical institutions, while six more are under construction.

In addition, eleven hospitals have autonomous heating supplied by their own boiler houses. By the end of 2026, the city authorities plan to increase the number of such medical institutions to 21

- the capital’s mayor elaborated.

Klitschko emphasized that these measures are aimed at maintaining the operation of vital institutions even if centralized networks are damaged.

We remind you

A little earlier, the Kyiv City State Administration explained how preparations for winter are progressing at medical institutions.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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