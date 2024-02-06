Humeniuk explained what the pause between massive attacks in the south means

The overall pause that the enemy is maintaining between massive missile attacks is already quite powerful and may indicate preparations for further attacks. This was stated by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk during a telethon, commenting on the situation in the south, UNN correspondent reports.

Details

When asked about the situation in the south, Humeniuk replied:

The overall situation remains quite tense, because the enemy is looking for ways to counteract in conditions when our fight against it seems to be quite effective, they are trying to increase their effectiveness in other areas. For example, they continue to shell Ochakivska and Kutsurubska communities in order to divert the attention of the Defense Forces to other areas.

According to her, yesterday the enemy used a point missile attack where it was able to use tactical aviation from the Black Sea. An X-59 type missile was fired at Mykolaiv region.

"It is likely that this is a kind of reconnaissance by combat, an attempt to test the readiness of air defense systems. We can see that the overall pause the enemy maintains between massive missile attacks is already quite powerful and deliberate, and this may indicate preparations for further attacks. But even in these intervals, such targeted attacks are also a sign of enemy terrorism. They use missile attacks in different directions, detecting air defense systems and trying to lay future routes for such attacks," said Humeniuk.

Addendum

Russians tried to hit Mykolaiv region with a rocket , two communities came under artillery fire.